Women relying on old school skills to excel in science

Rosemary Njogu (right) with a nurse at Wangige Level 4 Hospital in Kiambu County.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As the world marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science, female scientists have relied on experience, training and gut feeling to work with the Ministry of Health to reduce Covid-19 fatalities.
  • Just one in four researchers in Kenya are women, Unesco data shows, a slight increase from the 23 per cent in 2010. The numbers are even lower in medical sciences, at just 20 per cent.


