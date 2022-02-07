Decoding the female trailblazers in cybersecurity

By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • Most Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) professions still suffer from a lack of women in their ranks, even after decades of equal gender rights initiatives.
  • The demand for cybersecurity is high globally; in Kenya, most females in the profession are self-taught through online platforms, as no local institutions teach the same.


A 2013 study states that women represented only 11 per cent of the worldwide cybersecurity workforce. In another 2019 research article, Cybercrime Magazine concluded that women made up about 20 per cent of the global infosec payrolls, an encouraging improvement but still shy of the 50 per cent range that would represent parity.

