Women judicial officers now play key role in our democracy

Women judicial officers have been at the forefront of elections and democratic processes in the past week.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has become the first woman in Kenya’s history to swear in a president and his deputy.

While being assisted by Chief Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi, CJ Koome swore in President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, at Kasarani International Stadium on Tuesday.

This was the first time that an all-women team fulfilled the constitutional mandate of ushering in the top state offices as stipulated under articles 141 and 148 of the Constitution.

This will be Ms Amadi’s second presidential inauguration after she assisted former Chief Justice David Maragua in swearing in former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto, his then deputy, in 2017.

Forerunner

Before this, current Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Gladys Shollei, who was the chief Judiciary registrar in 2013 , assisted former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga to swear in Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto .

Prior to Tuesday's inauguration, women judicial officers led the Supreme Court in hearing and determining a highly-argued presidential petition.

Last Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu led justices Smokin Wanjala , Isaac Lenaola, Njoki Ndungu, William Ouko and Mohamed Ibrahim in upholding the results of the presidential election.

This was the first time under the new Constitution that a women-led apex court heard a presidential petition.

In a country where key public officers are not held by women, the recent events have been integral in proving women’s significance in democratic and elections processes.