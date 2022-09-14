Three-woman army that ran the show at President Ruto's inauguration

The inauguration of President William Ruto seemed to be a realisation of American singer Beyoncé’s words in her popular song Run the World (Girls).

The fete, attended by different heads of state and dignitaries from Africa and the rest of the world, was being run – at least the most important part of the ceremony – by an army of three women.

Chief justice Martha Koome, Deputy chief justice Philomena Mwilu and Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

Each had instrumental roles for the swearing-in of the fifth President of Kenya.

The CJ and her deputy had the mandate of formally introducing President-Elect William Ruto to Kenyans before his swearing-in.

“I have the honour and privilege to introduce the President-elect of the republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto to the nation. In this regard, I want to state as follows, whereas Dr Ruto was on August 15 declared as the duly elected President of the republic of Kenya, pursuant to the provisions of article 136, 138 (4) and 138 10a of the Constitution of Kenya,” CJ Koome said.

“I, Martha Karambu Koome, Chief Justice of the republic of Kenya do hereby introduce to the people of Kenya the President-elect, Dr William Ruto,” she said.

Ms Amadi’s mandate as registrar of the Judiciary first invited the CJ to the dais before moving on to the swearing-in.

The ceremony is conducted in accordance with article 141 of the Constitution that requires the swearing-in of the President-elect shall be in public before the CJ. It also requires that the President-elect shall be sworn in on the first Tuesday following the first seven days the election is declared to be valid.

The ceremony is also conducted in accordance with section 13 of the Assumption of the Office of the President Act that provides that the oath or affirmation be administered to the President-elect by the chief registrar before the Chief Justice.

This is the first time the process is being conducted by an all-woman team after President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2021 appointed Ms Koome as CJ, making her the first woman to occupy the position.