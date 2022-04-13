We can stop online sexual abuse

Despite the several laws and policies to protect children, many are still exposed to violence, abuse, harmful practices, lack of parental care and sexual exploitation. Children also face specific risks during and after emergencies like floods, droughts, conflicts or epidemics in disaster-prone areas. And online abuse and exploitation is an emerging threat.

Exposure to New Media has affected children not only positively but also negatively. Online education, for example, has helped them a lot but, on the other hand, online abuse is becoming rampant. In 2019-2020, the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 21.7 million reports of child sexual abuse materials—including 65.4 million images, videos and files—up from 16.9 million the previous year, and the number continues to grow.

The influence of new media on the psychosocial development of children is significant. Therefore, it is important for physicians to discuss with parents the exposure of the latter’s child to media and provide guidance on age-appropriate use of all media—including television, radio, music, video games and the internet.

Negative behaviour

Article 53 of the Constitution recognises the right of every child to be protected from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices, all forms of violence, inhumane treatment and punishment and hazardous labour. But they are threatened.

The children and young people of this country are still groomed online—whereby perpetrators use online platforms to build a trusting relationship with each other to abuse them. This abuse sometimes happens online or when the perpetrator arranges to meet the child in person.

We can end this abuse of our young ones if we together say ‘No’ to such negative behaviour on new media. I urge all parents and guardians to be close to their children when they are using their new media gadgets to ensure that the only intended need for the online is fulfilled.