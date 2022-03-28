Online trade may not be helping youth

Kenya is the 54th largest market for e-commerce with a revenue of $2 billion (Sh200 billion) in 2021, ahead of Sri Lanka and behind Hungary, but much still need to be done by both the citizens and government.

Revenues for e-commerce continue to increase gradually, with the Kenyan market having increased by 44 per cent. New markets are emerging and existing markets also have the potential for further growth. In the name of adopting the new media, online businesses have emerged in Kenya yearly. The big problem is that the youth lack the knowledge of choosing the best business platforms for them.

But is online business in Kenya a sham? The number of youths complaining of having lost money in such businesses is radically increasing. Although it is also not easy for Kenyans to readily engage in online buying and selling, those youths scrambling for employment are trying their best to change their standards of living and raise their country’s economic state.

Don’t enjoy protection

Unlike in some countries where consumers’ buying and selling rights on the internet are explicitly legally protected, Kenya has not enacted such a law. The online trade platforms are not regulated under the Kenya Information and Communications Act, as they don’t constitute electronic services as envisaged under the law, and are not licensable.

That means consumers don’t enjoy protection under the Consumer Protection Regulations (2010), which apply in instances where licensees offer services. How can we make our youth who have already lost hope in venturing into business, especially at this time when the country is moving towards Kenya Vision 2030?

The government should make the youth know the best type of businesses to start to avoid losses. Let the youth also seek advice from successful business people about trade.