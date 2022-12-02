Wake up, get up, let’s unite and speak up against GBV

I sometimes feel like I live in an endless nightmare. I turn on the news and the stories I meet are of horrific violence against women and girls; I log onto social media and meet the same. I keep wondering, will this ever end?

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains a global crisis. It is a human rights violation, discrimination and an obstacle to gender equality. Anyone can be a victim, but girls and women are at higher risk. Studies show that at any given minute, violence is devastating the lives of millions of women and girls around the world.

Further, one in three women experience some form of GBV in their lifetime. This vice is a manifestation of longstanding gender inequality, patriarchy and chauvinism, the world over. Most perpetrators believe it is normal, appropriate behaviour that has society’s approval.

Societal conditioning such as ‘what happens at home is a family matter’ is powerful, making denouncing violence difficult. This vice knows no geographical, cultural, social or economic boundaries. Those living in poverty, however, face higher levels of abuse.

A World Health Organisation report says most (55-95 per cent) women survivors do not disclose or seek any type of support. They suffer in silence, either because of the patriarchy, or inability to sustain the lifestyle they are used to in case they leave.

The common saying is that one would rather cry in a V8 than laugh on a boda boda. They would rather cry sipping fine wine than be happy in the slums. This is the reality; few dare speak out. As a result, GBV is under-reported—and the silence perpetuates the vice.

What is always not visible in the GBV narrative is the financial abuse the victims are exposed to. The abuser blocks financial assets to coerce the woman into staying with him. Lack of resources is, in fact, the number one indicator of whether a domestic violence victim will stay or not.

The victims’ options are limited because they are mostly unemployed or cannot sustain their lifestyle. Worse still, some fear the stigma that comes with downgrading their residence. Those courageous enough to leave eventually return for financial security.

Fortunately, people are discovering the power of their voices. From policymakers to grassroots activists, people are realising their platforms can be used to shine a light on issues that affect the most vulnerable.

In the wake of the global #MeToo campaign, among other historic movements, more light is being thrown on this issue. People now talk about it more openly. However, awareness of one’s rights and bystander intervention still needs to be emphasised.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government last year gave a roadmap to accelerate efforts to end GBV by 2026, and female genital mutilation (FGM) by this month. The latter, however, is unattainable.

As we mark 16 Days of Activism against GBV, and as the country emerges from Covid-19, drought and a dilapidated economy, the government should prioritise funding for GBV programmes and ensure survivors’ response services remain essential.

The government should also declare a zero tolerance for GBV and provide data for improvement of services.

The FGM deadline is here; I cry for women and girls at risk. Kenya criminalised it in 2011, but it flourishes in some communities. The more practising families are affected by drought, the more young girls drop out of school, and are married off to old men in exchange for cows.

It’s time for us to wake up, we all have to get up, we all have to unite, and we all have to speak out against FGM, against GBV.