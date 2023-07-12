Unstoppable Jackie: Restoring smiles and empowering widows

In the heart of Kisumu County, Jackie Odhiambo is defying social norms and transforming the lives of widows. Her aim is to combat stigmatisation that plagues widows in a community where they have traditionally remained invisible.

Having personally witnessed the injustices, Jackie was inspired to take action. Her journey began with two ambitious projects; constructing a school and drilling a borehole. However, during their progress, she noticed a disturbing trend.

"Widows were often disregarded and unfairly blamed when things went wrong," she recalls.

Last month, during the International Day of Widows, she hosted a colourful event where she brought together widows from her organisation, Nyanam Widows Rising, for a special dinner in one of Nairobi's posh hotels.

Her mission was clear, to raise awareness on the widowhood stigma that perpetuates health, economic, and social inequalities. And to celebrate the widows.

The women gathered at the event radiated happiness, masking the pain and hardships they had endured.

Christine Bunde, one of the widows present, expressed her elation at attending such an occasion.

Jackie's personal connection to widowhood, having grown up surrounded by widows after her father's passing, fuelled her dedication to this cause.

Witnessing her mother's strength and occasional vulnerabilities, Jackie realised the importance of uplifting widows and fighting against the prejudice they face.

Joining her in this cause is her sister, Evelyn Odhiambo, who started out by volunteering at Nyanam.

Together, they strive to empower widows through leadership programs, healthcare initiatives, livelihood support, legal advocacy, and youth education.

By equipping widows with the tools to overcome cultural, economic, and social barriers, the sisters aim to alleviate widowhood poverty and counter the oppressive practices that undermine their dignity and agency.

Mildred Ojwalo from Nyanam Widows Rising Group during celebration of International Widows Day at a Nairobi hotel Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The impact of Nyanam on the widows it serves has been life-changing. Take Mildred Ojwala, for instance, who, after her husband's death, lacked self-confidence.

"Today, I can fearlessly address crowds and encourage my peers, even if I am illiterate," she said when we met her at the Nairobi widows’ event.

Back home, she cultivates her own vegetable farm to provide for her children. Nyanam has not only empowered Mildred, but has also given her a sense of community and self-sufficiency.

Jackie's own journey has been one of remarkable achievements.

Inspired by her mother's belief in the transformative power of education, she pursued a full scholarship to Williams College in the USA, thanks to Zawadi Africa Education Fund. Following that, she worked at the Global Health Research Core at Harvard Medical School, supporting research endeavours in Rwanda and Boston. Her contributions to Rwandan health professionals' research efforts significantly enhanced their capacity, solidifying Jackie's commitment to empowering marginalised communities.

She is currently pursuing a doctorate at Maseno University, focusing on the stigmatisation of widows and its impact on their health outcomes.

Jackie is dedicated to unravelling the far-reaching impact of widowhood stigma on widows' social, psychological, and economic well-being.

Jackie holds the trophy she won during Zuri Awards in 2020. She was recognized for her contribution to public service.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Through her research, she aspires to create a future where widows across Africa can thrive. Her relentless pursuit of her vision earned her recognition, including the prestigious Zuri Award in 2020, a testament to her unwavering dedication and inspiring leadership.

In her quest for success, Jackie draws inspiration from her mother's radiant smile, a symbol of pride in her daughters' achievements. She remains grateful for the unwavering support she receives from friends and well-wishers, who share her passion for empowering widows.

With her unyielding determination and the ongoing efforts of Nyanam, Jackie strives to restore the smiles of countless widows, ensuring they are no longer marginalised but instead celebrated for their strength and resilience.

Her short term goal is to expand her organisation to support more widows, and complete her PhD programme.

Long term, she hopes to become a scientific advocate for widows by generating evidence that influences policy and changes societal attitudes towards widows in order to have a country where widows are not stigmatised but instead thrive.







