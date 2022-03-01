UN wants boys sensitised early to GBV war

Damackline Bonareri, 26, who was stabbed to death by her lover in Karagita, Naivasha. United Nations Population Fund wants boys sensitised to the need to fight GBV.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  MORAA OBIRIA

What you need to know:

  • Participants at a virtual side event of the Eighth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development argue that Covid-19 had shown the world how gender inequalities worsened women and girls’ exposure to GBV.
  • They said by shifting harmful social norms that foster gender inequality and violence against women and girls, the world would win the fight against GBV.

The United Nations has called for early sensitisation of boys to their role in creating and sustaining a society free from violence against women and girls.

