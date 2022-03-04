UN: Pregnant women bearing the brunt of Ukraine war

A protester holds a placard during a Unity March in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on February 5, 2022.UNFPA says Russia attacks are worsening vulnerabilities of women and girls in a country where gender-based violence has been a serious problem.

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • UNFPA, tasked with promoting the right to a healthy life and equal opportunity, estimates that 80,000 women will give birth in the next three months in Ukraine but have no access to critical maternal care.
  • The UN agency said childbirth for many pregnant women will be life-threatening rather than life-changing as the raging war means they will lack the requisite services.

The ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine are worsening vulnerabilities of women and girls in a country where gender-based violence has been a serious problem.

