UN leaders: Remodel science, tech ecosystems to accommodate women

A woman working in a laboratory. Based on the 2021 Unesco Science Report, as of 2018, women accounted for one in three researchers in the world.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous and Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay, say women would explore their full potential in the respective fields if the systems are free from bias and discrimination.
  • Based on the 2021 Unesco Science Report, as of 2018, women accounted for one in three researchers in the world.

UN leaders have called for urgent transformation of science and technology ecosystems to provide an enabling environment for the effective participation of women.

