Time is now for tackling SGBV survivors’ access to justice

motorbikes impounded by police

Some of the motorbikes impounded by police during the recent crackdown. The repugnant assault of a woman motorist in Nairobi by a gang of boda boda ruffians has ignited the whole question of sexual and gender-based violence

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Every day in Kenya, women and girls are subjected to similar and even worse violent attacks that go unreported.
  • The report on that brutal assault on Professor Wangari Maathai Road only became public days after it had happened, courtesy of a person who uploaded a footage on social media.

The repugnant assault on a woman motorist in Nairobi by a gang of boda boda ruffians has ignited the whole question of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), highlighting the need for the state, particularly, to address—with seriousness, action and commitment—the issue and, principally, violence against women and girls (VAWG), which remains sticky.

