Amwik, partners, launch campaign to help SGBV victims get justice

Association of Media Women in Kenya Executive Director Judie Kaberia. She says surge in SGBV cases indicates that changes implemented so far are either insufficient or incommensurate to the weight of the vice.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Association of Media Women in Kenya, Urgent Action Fund-Africa and other stakeholders seek the adoption of a comprehensive approach to proper handling of SGBV crimes.
  • They have appealed for rapid establishment of Policare centres in all the 47 counties and in each police station in Nairobi.

Sometime last year, a family went to a police station to report a defilement case. A man had violated their four-year-old daughter and they were determined to pursue justice for her.

