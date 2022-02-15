Gender and elections: Time to stop electoral violence against women

On the first day of November last year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i unambiguously announced in a statement that the government would prioritise the security of women during this election season.

The CS assured women aspirants of “special’’ attention, specifically protection against “any form of intimidation or violence”. He added that he had directed county commissioners and other administrators to create a database of the women political contenders and map out their security needs.

That was a progressive proclamation.

Dr Matiang’i also remarked that this is what the women, nay, country, would want at this profound moment, not only to hear, but also see the government practise because that is what a democracy worth its salt should be.

Research and, indeed, real-life situations show that women generally tend to shy away from participating in elections, including as voters, due to fear of gender-based violence, be it physical, sexual or emotional.

Before and during political election campaigns in the country, women contenders are usually on the receiving end of the violence, just because of their gender. The attacks — including intrusion into their privacy and related harassment — are not only targeted at them but also their families. Given that women are naturally ‘private’ and protective of their families, they opt out of their political ambitions for fear of this kind of exposure, rudeness, bad manners and intimidation.

Key hindrance

Recent discussions by women leaders of different sectors and settlements in Nairobi, hosted by Voice for Women and Girls’ Rights-Kenya, a Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) project — confirm that electoral violence, which includes sexual and politically motivated attacks, is still a key hindrance to women’s participation in politics.

The women, who work with counterparts at the grassroots, tell real stories of how intimidation and violence, including at their homes, deter women from not only vying for leadership positions, especially the elective ones, but also shy away from voting for their preferred candidate or are forced to go with her partner’s choice, especially where the man is the family breadwinner.

Outdo one another

And as the season’s lawlessness sets in, attacks against women, including those not in politics but are in the public eye, are in vogue as mostly men politicians attempt to outdo one another or get even. Revisiting the verbal assaults, harassment and intimidation against women that played out at weekend rallies and on social media is unhelpful and would only give them undeserved credit.

Violation of women as they seek to exercise their political rights must be addressed not just as a human rights issue, but also as a way of saying ‘No’ to impunity and ‘Yes’ to the rule of law. It should worry us that, in the run-up to elections, we always discuss this serious national issue that is electoral violence, specifically against women, yet the laws and systems exist to deal with the impunity. We need to progress by taking action!

That is why Dr Matiang’i, and the government, ought to remain true to the undertaking to women and ensure that female aspirants are accorded protection as per his promise. Government administrators must also implement this assurance with honesty, integrity and diligence and to all the women of Kenya, irrespective of their political affiliation, since the Constitution guarantees it.

As we head to a general election that promises to be the most competitive and heated if the current indications are anything to go by, bear in mind that the electoral season in the country always turns out as a spell of intensified unruliness and lawlessness.

To avoid being held accountable for the misbehaviour of members who perpetrate gender-based electoral violence, political parties must rein in and punish the loose tongues in their midst. Party leaders and other right-thinking members should stop those among them who abuse, insult and spew grime at women political rivals.

And that can easily be done on the spot: On the platforms where the verbal bouts occur.



