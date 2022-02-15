Gender and elections: Time to stop electoral violence against women

Women leaders during a press conference

Women leaders during a press conference where they condemned utterances by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi during a political rally. Women generally tend to shy away from participating in elections, including as voters, due to fear of gender-based violence.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

On the first day of November last year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i unambiguously announced in a statement that the government would prioritise the security of women during this election season.

