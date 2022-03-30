Three women braving the tides in State House race

Three women have declared their interest in the presidency. They follow in the footsteps of trailblazers Wangari Maathai, Charity Ngilu and Martha Karua, whose bids, however, were unsuccessful.

The trio separately say they have what it takes to propel the country to the next level and are optimistic that Kenyans will give them a chance to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Esther Waringa

Born in Limuru, Kiambu County, Ms Waringa, 48, became the first woman in February to launch her presidential bid.

In an interview with the Voice, she says she is seeking the top seat to promote good governance, accountability, service to the people and divine authority in government.

Presidential aspirant Esther Waringa makes her keynote address during celebrations to mark International Women’s Day at Metro Hotel on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Reviving the economy tops her agenda, with reducing value-added tax (VAT) from 16 to 10 per cent being one of the immediate measures her administration would implement. This, she says, would help reduce the high cost of living.

Job creation for the youth also ranks on top of her plan. To achieve this, she would enhance industrialisation by removing double taxation for manufacturers and drastically reducing cost of power.

Hawkers would have a reason to smile if she wins the election as every city and town will have a hawkers’ centre.

To mitigate climate change, her administration would initiate a programme aimed at planting 40 billion trees in arid and semi-arid areas, and replenish damaged forests to safeguard against climate change.

She says the project would help fight youth unemployment, poverty, food insecurity and water scarcity.

Ms Waringa adds she that would also continue with infrastructure development, with rehabilitation of roads in the rural areas getting special attention.

Her administration would ensure Kenya becomes a role model in matters of health by ensuring the country has a working universal health coverage.

“My government will help counties to build more hospitals, hire more medical staff and stock medicine by providing the resources required,” she notes.

Her administration would further adopt zero tolerance to corruption policy.

Ms Waringa attended Kabuku Primary School before proceeding to James Gichuru High School where she did her O-level exam.

The mother of two holds a degree in strategic management and procurement systems from the University of Nairobi, an International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL) from the Institute of Advanced Technology and a Diploma in Administration and Secretarial Studies from Griffins College.

She has previously worked for the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Rwanda, and Plan International.

She urges Kenyans to embrace women leadership, saying the time is ripe for that.

“Women are equally equal to the task of leading this country. We have had men and it is high time we tried a woman,” she says.

If elected, every first day of the month will be a prayers and thanksgiving day.

Grita Muthoni

Grita Muthoni last month threw her hat in the presidential ring, terming her bid for the top job a calling to restore lost hope to millions of Kenyans.

While observing that Kenya deserves God-fearing and accountable leaders, the 55-year-old mother of three describes herself as the “alternative voice for Kenyans” needed to bring about the change badly needed in the country.

“Only a new person can clean the mess the country is currently in. It cannot be changed by people who have been part of creating the mess. I believe I am the solution that this country badly needs,” she says.

Presidential aspirant Muthoni Grita addresses journalists during the launch of her bid at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on March 20, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

She says her first and major assignment if elected into office will be to restore adherence to the rule of law to end the entrenched culture of impunity and corruption.

“My politics will be anchored on servant leadership and human dignity. I will make the people part of my leadership because if the country is to change, they must be involved. Kenya needs simple leaders who are servants,” says Muthoni.

She vows to deal with corruption decisively to raise the money needed to repay the debt and for development.

As part of youth empowerment, every student finishing their secondary education will be required to undergo a mandatory course at the National Youth Service (NYS) where they will be taught, among other lessons, the importance of being patriotic.

She, too, wants Kenyans is to embrace women leadership and elect selfless, accountable leaders in August.

Ms Muthoni, who hails from Olkalau in Nyandarua County, is still scouting for the political party whose flag she will fly in the race.

She sat her O-level exam at Kaptagat Girls in 1984 before proceeding to Sweden for her A-level education the following year.

She is an alumnus of the University of East London where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (corporate focus). She also holds a Diploma in Nursing from Anedal Gymnasiet College, Gothenberge, Sweden

She is a board member of the Global Governing Council of the European Digital University Education in Delaware, USA.

She is the chair of the Kenya Going Green Campaign, which aims to plant 50 million trees and has previously been involved in mentorship and charity work.

Dorothy Kemunto

Ms Kemunto, a 33-year-old businesswoman, is another contender for State House. She tells the Voice she is vying for the seat to help bring genuine change.

“The biggest problem that this country has been facing is poor governance that has perpetuated corruption and impunity. Being the president will give me an opportunity to deal with this and bring the change that is badly needed,” she says.

Presidential hopeful Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori during an interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi, on November 11, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Improving education standards ranks top of her campaign manifesto. To achieve this, she plans to address congestion in learning institutions by putting up more public primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities.

She also aims to improve healthcare by building more public hospitals and overseeing the employment of additional medical staff.

“We need to have a robust health system to take care of the mental and physical wellbeing of the people,” argues the former University of Nairobi student leader in the 2012-13 academic year when she represented women.

Being a youth, Kemunto is confident that she will be best suited to address the current unemployment crisis that is mostly affecting young people.

She adds that her government would be keen to industrialise the country and reinforce the manufacturing industry to create more jobs. This, she says, would be achieved through incentives to existing and potential manufacturers.

Her administration, she vows, would be ruthless in dealing with massive corruption in government by sealing loopholes that people exploit to steal public funds.

"I intend to bring this country back to order in which everyone respects the rule of law. That is the only road to a prosperous country where Kenyans will be guaranteed of a better life," says Ms Kemunto.

She holds a Master's in Procurement and Logistics from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Tough battle

The three women will face male rivals, who include Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.