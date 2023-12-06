Three Kenyans among 30 women feted for outstanding research

Three Kenyans are among 30 African women scientists recognised by the Fondation L’Oréal and Unesco under the Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa Awards.

Dr Cheryl Kerema, Ms Mwende Mbilo and Ms Faith Njeru were feted for their life-changing innovations in public and environmental health, renewable energy and food security and agribusiness solutions.

These scientists – part of a larger, growing cohort drawn across the continent involved in multiple fields of research – are using unique approaches to tackling major challenges.

“These young and dynamic Kenyan scientists are bringing hope and innovative solutions to improve the quality of life, not only in Africa but worldwide, through their careers and relentless determination,” L’Oréal East Africa managing director Yassine Bakkari said.

Dr Kerema, a doctoral student in public and environmental health at Kenya Aids Vaccine Initiative-Institute of Clinical Research, University of Nairobi (UoN), was feted for her original discovery of how sugar regulation impacts tuberculosis.

Her findings have also demonstrated its economic impact on low-income to middle-income countries and have the power to shape health policy, thus helping to prevent more people from developing the illness in Kenya and beyond.

“We need to address the root causes preventing women scientists from advancing their careers. Science thrives on diversity. The more inclusive we are, the faster we can solve Africa’s problems by Africa and for Africa,” Dr Kerama said.

Ms Mbilo, also a doctoral student in condensed matter physics at the UoN, was recognised for her innovation to improve the efficiency of organic solar cells to bring more sustainable and reliable clean energy solutions to people.

“The innovation I’m pursuing is combining new strategies and affordable materials into existing cells to extend their lifetime and improve performance. I dream of harnessing an inexhaustible energy source to increase the quality of life in our communities,” she said.

Ms Njeru, another doctoral student in food security and agribusiness at the Sokoine University of Agriculture in Tanzania, is developing novel diagnostics to conserve Kenya’s maize crops. She is using nanobodies derived from the serum of camelids (the mammal family that includes camels and llamas) to help control a viral disease affecting maize plants in East Africa and beyond.

“I enjoy serving as an inspiration to other young women and showing them that their dreams are achievable. This is important to me,” Ms Njeru said.

Ceremony

The three young talents are among 25 doctoral candidates and five post-doctoral researchers rewarded at the annual ceremony hosted in Kasane, Botswana, on November 9.

The 14th edition of L’Oréal-Unesco for Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa Awards attracted 632 applicants across 17 countries selected by a jury of 10 members, led by Professor Aggrey Ambali, the director of Technical Cooperation and Programme Funding at the African Union Development Agency.

The annual awards seek to reinforce L’Oréal Groupe, the world’s No. 1 beauty brand and Unesco’s commitment to promoting gender equality in science. There was an increase of 10 awards compared to previous years.