NMG's Pamela Sittoni joins Thomson Foundation Board

Top Nation Editor Pamella Makotsi Sittoni has joined the Thomson Foundation Board of Trustees.

Ms Sittoni is currently NMG’s Group Managing Editor and has previously served as the executive editor and managing editor of The Daily Nation, Kenya’s highest-circulating independent newspaper.

Speaking after her admission to the Thomson Foundation Board of Trustees, Pamella said she was humbled and honoured by the appointment.

“I look forward to working with the distinguished trustees and staff of Thomson Foundation to contribute to journalism at a time when the profession faces serious threats and challenges. I hope to use my experience over the years to advance Thomson’s mission to support journalists and the ecosystem in which they operate,” she said.

The acclaimed editor has a vast wealth of experience in journalism in Africa, with extensive expertise in partnership building, editorial management and media advocacy.

She has won several awards in editorial leadership, including the World Association of Newspapers, WAN-IFRA, Women in News Editorial Leadership Award for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Media Council of Kenya's 2023 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards.

In 2021, Pamella was a mentor in the Thomson Foundation's inaugural Bettina Fund - Women in Media Leadership programme, supporting the next generation of women leaders in Kenyan media.

She is also a member of the World Editors Forum Board and the Women in News Advisory Board, and a trustee of Africa Check.

The Foundation has also appointed investment expert, author and former financial journalist Katharine Campbell to the Board of Trustees.

“I have been so impressed as I have begun to learn about the critical work the Foundation undertakes and was therefore thrilled and honoured to be asked to join the board. I hope I can draw on my financial and journalistic background to make a meaningful contribution to the development of Thomson’s mission over the coming years,” Ms Campbell said.

Thomson has a history of supporting journalism and journalists working in some of the world's most challenging places to report - places where democracy is under threat, journalists' work is at risk and media businesses are struggling to survive.