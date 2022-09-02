The millennials scaling Kenya’s political heights

Article 260 of Kenya’s Constitution defines a youth as a person aged between 18 and 34. The Constitution also stipulates that the youth shall be represented at the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies. The August 9 General Election saw a record number of young people stand for various elective seats. Here are some young women who will represent their constituencies in the legislature.

Nandi County

Cynthia Muge Kilibwon MCA in Nandi County. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Cynthia Muge, 29, is the Nandi County woman representative-elect after garnering 275,500 votes in a landslide win. Her closest contestant Stella Ruto got 22,732 votes. Ms Muge joined politics at a young age. She was elected MCA for Kilibwoni Ward as an independent candidate when she was 24, becoming one of the youngest members to hold that seat. Her announcement to run for MCA came right after her graduation from the University of Nairobi in 2016, with a degree in Urban and Regional Planning. She also holds a Master’s in Project Planning and Management from the same institution.

Lamu County

Lamu Woman Representative-elect Muthoni Monica Marubu. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Monica Muthoni Marubu, 30, is the Lamu woman representative-elect. She secured the seat in her second attempt after losing in 2017. Ms Marubu battled with five other candidates, winning with 16,480 votes in a closely contested race. Former Kenya Ports Authority officer Nana Mohamed Mote came second with 13,174 votes. Ms Marubu graduated with a Bachelor of International Relations from the United States International University in 2013. She was then nominated to the Lamu County Assembly from 2013 to 2017 on The National Alliance party ticket. She is the immediate former Head of Community Liaison and Stakeholders Engagement at Lapsset Development Authority. She quit the job in February 2022, after four years, and declared an interest in the elective position.

Murang’a County

Murang'a Woman Rep Betty Maina. Photo credit: Martin Mwaura | Nation Media Group

Betty Maina, 31, won the Murang’a woman representative seat after garnering 278,443 votes. She was followed by media personality Everlyne Waithera, who got 111,163 votes. Ms Maina is a former Director of Athi Water Works Development Agency. She is also the founder Greening Kenya Foundation, an environmental conservation initiative that distributes seedlings and plants, and nurtures trees.

Bomet County

Bomet Woman Rep Linet Chepkorir 'Toto'. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as ‘Toto’, has become the youngest woman representative. At 24, she beat eight other candidates to secure the Bomet seat with 242,775 votes. Her closest rival, Dr Alice Milgo of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), got 43,180 votes. Ms Chepkorir graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Chuka University in 2021. She was catapulted into the limelight in a rather interesting series of events. On November 9, 2021, she was locked out of President-elect William Ruto’s Karen home, where he was hosting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Rift Valley hopefuls.

Wearing a green dress and rubber shoes, security officers mistook her for an intruder and denied her entry for about an hour. Eventually, she was let in after producing an electronic ticket showing she had paid the required attendance fees for party aspirants. Photos she shared from the meeting went viral, making her an Internet sensation. Afterwards, she received outpouring support from well-wishers who funded her campaigns.

Kirinyaga County

Njeri Maina, the Kirinyaga Woman Representative elect. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Jane Njeri Maina, 28, won the Kirinyaga woman representative seat, becoming the youngest MP to clinch such a seat in the area. She trounced political heavyweights, polling 175,001 votes against her closest competitor Rose Karani’s 49,892. A lawyer by profession, she attended the University of Nairobi and graduated among the top students in her class. She proceeded to the Kenya School of Law’s Karen campus and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 2019. She founded her own law firm Njeri Maina Law Advocates. She has litigated numerous cases pro bono, representing widows and destitute families in Kirinyaga.

Top MPs below 40

Amina Mnyazi, 35, became the second woman Malindi MP after outgoing legislator Aisha Jumwa, who lost in the Kilifi governor race. Ms Mnyazi beat seven male contestants, garnering 21,634 votes. Willy Mtengo came second with 9,437 votes. In 2017, she unsuccessfully contested the Kilifi woman representative seat.

Cecilia Ng’itit, 37, polled 47,195 votes to become Turkana’s woman representative elect. Her closest competitor Audan Lokala garnered 43,628 votes. Before vying, she was the managing director of Ceamo Prestige Lodge on the Lodwar-Lokichar highway. She graduated with a Bachelor of Communication and Public Relations from Moi University and later a Master’s in Business Administration from Mount Kenya University.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, 38, retained her seat after being declared winner with 15,855 votes. Former Maralal MCA Elly Stephen Loldepe followed with 7,004. The youthful former journalist defied all odds in the 2017 election to become the first woman to represent Samburu West in the National Assembly. This was despite her community’s deep-rooted patriarchal culture, which undermines prospects of women in political leadership.

Jane Kagiri, 39, won the Laikipia County woman representative seat. She garnered 69,735 votes against Beth Waithera, who scooped 43,539 votes. Ms Kagiri is a decorated entrepreneur who was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) state commendation for her role in procurement, entrepreneurship and business mentorship. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master’s in Business Administration.