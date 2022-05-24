The 31-year-old seeking to become Nakuru Town East Ward first female MCA

Since the advent of devolution in 2013, all the five wards that form Nakuru Town East Constituency have been dominated by male representatives in the County Assembly.

Biashara, Kivumbini, Flamingo, Menengai and Nakuru East wards have never had a woman Member of the County Assembly (MCA).

The last woman to be elected in the cosmopolitan constituency was Risper Atieno Ouma who beat a crowded male field to win the Kivumbini Ward civic race in the 2008 elections that marked the end of the defunct Nakuru Town Municipal Council.

However, the male domination may come to an end if, who has thrown her hat in the Nakuru East Ward race, is elected on August 9.

Ms Wanjiru, 31, of Amani National Congress is vying under the Kenya Kwanza Coalition ticket.

The youthful woman popularly known as ‘Ciru Genesis’ and a resident of Free Area, exudes confidence that the more than 27,000 registered voters, according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 2017 data, will vote in a woman ward representative.

Densely populated

“I was born and bred in Nakuru Town East. I attended Lion Hills Primary School and later joined Lanet Secondary School, thus, I know Nakuru East Ward like the back of my hand… I know what ails the ward," explains Ms Wanjiru.

She says Nakuru East Ward is only seven kilometres from Nakuru city centre but there is no development to show and blames this on poor leadership.

"There is no sewerage system in Nakuru East Ward. There is an acute shortage of Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) classes yet the population of children is increasing by the day," she says.

Other issues facing the densely populated ward include lack of infrastructure like roads, street lights, youth unemployment, lack of bursaries, criminal gangs, drug and alcohol abuse, and shortage of clean water.

"Nakuru East Ward needs youthful leadership. For years, it has been led by “oldies” who have neglected the youth; that is why I have offered myself in the August 9, poll," says Ms Wanjiru.

She notes that the ward has no polytechnic where the youth can sharpen their skills and create self-employment opportunities.

Social media

“So many youths in Nakuru East Ward are abusing drugs and alcohol because they lack a leader who can guide them to use their skills to positively transform their lives. A polytechnic could solve some of these challenges," she says.

The ward, she adds, has been hit hard by past political violence that led to bloody conflicts, forcing many residents to flee the area as witnessed in the 2007/2008 post-election violence.