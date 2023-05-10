Taxi driver seeks justice after wife raped as children watched

A 35-year-old taxi driver in Homa Bay is seeking justice for his family after seven men broke into his house on Wednesday morning, attacked him and raped his wife as their children watched.

He said the criminals claimed they were sent to harm the family but gave no reasons. The woman sustained serious injuries and had difficulty walking after the ordeal.The driver sustained serious injuries after he was hit with blunt objects.

The criminals, who had masked, then robbed the family of two mobile phones and Sh3,900.

The taxi driver said his attempts to plead with the attackers to take his car and other household items and leave his family alone were unsuccessful.

"I told them I did not have money but could offer them my taxi car so that my family could not be harmed. But they declined the offer and said they were after my life."

The family's house has a steel door. The man recalled locking it when he was going to sleep and could not understand how the attackers got in. The raid happened at around 2am.

The driver said he was first hit with a blunt object that threw him to the ground. "I lost consciousness but was able to get up after a short while. I was hit for a second time and fell down."

When he woke up, he saw the men ransacking the house, apparently looking for something. It was at this time that the attackers went after his wife who was still on the bed.

"They told me they would rape my wife and any resistance would lead to me being killed. My children watched the ordeal."

As some committed the sexual offence, the others walked around the compound keeping watch. They then fled on a motorbike. The driver said he alerted his neighbours immediately after they left.

"I was able to drive the car to hospital. I took my family along with me because of the security threats."

The man was admitted to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital alongside his wife. By afternoon, the woman was still struggling to walk. She was booked for counselling.

Arujo location chief Bob Lang'o said the matter had been reported at the Homa Bay police station and investigations were underway. He assured the family that his office would collaborate with investigators to trace the culprits.

“We will do everything possible to ensure the criminals are arrested and the family gets justice,” Mr Lang’o said.

The driver said he does not hold grudges with anyone and did not suspect he would be harmed.