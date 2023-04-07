College student gang-raped at parents' home in Homa Bay

Police in Homa Bay are looking for a group of men who allegedly gang-raped a 22-year-old student at her parents’ home in Oriang’ Village, Kodhoch East Sub-location in Rachuonyo East on Wednesday night.

The men who were on a robbery mission, are said to have raped the student after abducting her father, and taking away the family car.

At least eight men are reported to have gained access to the home. A police report said the criminals raided the family house on Wednesday at 10pm and stayed there for about three hours before leaving.

According to the victim’s mother, four gangsters entered the house and found her watching TV with her grandchildren.

Mobile phones

She said she was ordered to surrender all mobile phones in the house as a means of cutting communication with neighbours. The woman said she complied.

"I was then told to lead them to a room where my husband was sleeping."

At the bedroom, the gang asked the man to surrender his car keys before abducting him and driving away in his car.

Part of the gang drove the car with the man inside before abandoning it more than 80 kilometres away in Rangwe.

Another group stayed behind and terrorised the family, searching the house and taking away money and any valuable they found.

While at it, they locked the mother and her grandchildren inside a wardrobe and then proceeded to the student’s bedroom where they gang-raped her.

County Police Commander Samson Kinne, said the case is under investigations.

Electronics

"We are looking for the suspects. They will be charged once we get hold of them," the police boss said.

According to the family, the criminals took away electronics worth about Sh500,000 and Sh100,000 cash money.

The victim’s father returned home on Thursday morning while driving his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to Othoro Level Four Hospital for medical examination. The family is now calling on the government to provide justice to their daughter.