Two men who drugged, gang-raped schoolgirl found guilty

On the cold morning of May 30, a man woke up his 16-year-old daughter as usual to prepare her for school.

At around 6.30 am, she left their Kashmir village home on Lamu island for school.

On her way, she broke a twig from a tree to use as a toothbrush, but she never made it to class, as a few metres from her home three men attacked and gang-raped her.

The girl told a Lamu court she recognised two of the attackers as Said Mzee Bunu alias Ziro and Abdulrahman Hassan Dara alias Goris.

She did not recognise the third.

She had known Goris as someone from her village and had met him many times as he always passed by her house.

The same applied to Ziro, who she said hailed from the same village and was a regular visitor to her father’s place.

She said Goris jumped on her and covered her mouth before Ziro lunged on her and injected her in the neck with an unknown substance using a syringe.

Moments later, she lost consciousness.

Dumped at beach

She told Lamu Principal Magistrate Temba Sitati that she regained consciousness in a hospital bed and discovered that she had been defiled and dumped at Shella beach.

Her father told the court that he returned home from work at around 5 pm and expected his daughter to show up from school but she did not, making him anxious.

At 7 pm he received a phone call from his workmate, informing him that his daughter was admitted to King Fahd Hospital in a serious condition.

After regaining consciousness the next morning, she told her father that Goris and Ziro had grabbed her and injected her with an unknown substance.

She added that she did not know what followed next.

The suspects were arrested and charged with gang defilement, contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act.

In the second count, they were charged with committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act.

The two denied the charges and represented themselves during the trial.

Medical reports produced in court showed that the child had been defiled and dumped at Shella beach with her hands and feet bound with clothes and her mouth stuffed with a piece of cloth.

She had lost a lot of blood from extensive bleeding from her private parts.

On Tuesday, the court found Goris and Ziro guilty of gang defilement.