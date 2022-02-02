Tana River teen mum determined to end period poverty, stigma

Menstrual Hygiene ambassador Milcah Hadida distributes sanitary pads to girls and women in Tana River County in 2021. She says that in every 10 girls, four drop out of school because of depression due to mockery in the early stages of their menstrual cycle.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

What you need to know:

  • Teen mum walks with her head held high believing she still has a chance in life after stressful moments that involved suicidal feelings.
  • She fell victim to a man who took advantage of her plight when she could not afford sanitary pads during her early menstrual cycles.
  • She says lack of menstrual education among men has contributed to the rising trauma.

A 17-year-old mother of twins will next month sit her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in Tana River County.

