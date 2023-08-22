Still a man's world as Lamu East chiefs all male

Are women not able to lead? Where are women administrators? These are some of the questions women rights advocates are now asking in the face of decades-old male dominion over Lamu East and parts of Lamu West.

They term it a threat to the quest for gender equality. The sub-county has a total of 25 locations and sub-locations, all led by men. Besides, the deputy county commissioner, assistant county commissioners, village heads and even Nyumba Kumi officials are men.

Lamu East has a population of 22,258 people, according to the 2019 National Housing Census. It is comprised of at least 15 of the 35 islands in the Lamu archipelago, and has four divisions: Kiunga, Faza, Basuba-Boni Forest, and Kizingitini.

Kiunga has one senior chief and two assistant chiefs. Faza, the headquarters for the sub-county, has four chiefs and six assistant chiefs. Basuba-Boni has two chiefs and three assistant chiefs, while Kizingitini has three chiefs and four assistant chiefs.

During the August 9, 2022 General Election, the constituency made history by electing its first female legislator, Ms Ruweida Mohamed Obbo. Until then, it had been led by male members of Parliament since Independence.

But despite the political gain, women empowerment remains a dream yet to come true, particularly on matters of regional administration.

Sexual violence

Local women's movements have decried failure by the national government to hire women for the administrative roles. Lamu Women Alliance (Lawa) Executive Director Raya Famau cited the lack of women chiefs in Lamu East and parts of Lamu West as a key hindrance to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

According to Ms Famau, many sexual violence cases go unreported, as victims fear to reveal their ordeals to male chiefs. Lamu East is predominantly occupied by the Swahili of Bajuni origin. Ms Famau called for speedy recruitment of female chiefs to bolster the war on SGBV.

“We can’t have 25 chiefs and their assistants who are all men. Where are the women? Who will protect them? My office has received numerous complaints that women in Lamu East sometimes hide injustices meted on to them by male suspects, including rape and defilement. They aren’t willing to disclose such issues to male chiefs or policemen. They feel it’s a shame to disclose such matters to men.

“We want both female chiefs and policewomen to be recruited in Lamu East to help fight SGBV and other vices in society so that our women can get equal rights, treatment, and justice like their male counterparts,” said Ms Famau.

Zulfa Hassan, a gender activist and resident of Mtangawanda, noted that many times male culprits are shielded by male chiefs. She believes the employment of women chiefs will enable the women in the area to have a say and receive protection.

“Matters of domestic violence always happen in this place, but women have resorted to being silent. Once you face a male chief and report such matters, sometimes they even laugh at you. They don’t take such offences seriously. They’re always on the defence to ensure nothing happens to offenders. I believe the recruitment of female chiefs to serve this place will end these injustices meted on to us, women,” said Ms Hassan.

Lamu East is comprised of islands such as Kiunga and Ishakani on the Kenya-Somalia border, Mkokoni, Ndau, Kiwayu, Kizingitini, Faza, Pate, Siyu, Mtangawanda, Mbwajumwali, Myabogi, Shanga, and Rubu, among others. Boni Forest villages such as Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani, Kiangwe, Bodhei, and Madina are also part of the sub-county.

Besides Lamu East, some divisions in Lamu West are no different. For instance, Hindi is among the administrative units lacking female chiefs. Out of its two chiefs and five assistant chiefs, none is a woman.

Girls' education

Hindi Women Voices spokesperson Anab Haji – formerly area MCA – said the lack of female chiefs has resulted in less push for girls’ education. Early pregnancies, forced marriages, rape, defilement, and incest is also rife in Hindi.

“I appeal to the state to prioritise women when employing chiefs in Hindi. The girl-child is in danger in this place, as she has no protector or role model. All the chiefs here are men and it’s disappointing. Women chiefs once recruited will help bolster the fight against early marriages, defilement, and high school dropout rates,” said Ms Haji.

In response, however, Lamu East Deputy County Commissioner George Kubai defended the government, and instead challenged women to apply for such roles whenever vacancies are advertised, promising to prioritise them.