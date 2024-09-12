Rose Chemutai: The manager fighting crime and scoring goals in Kenya's football world

In the lush, rolling hills of Bomet County, an unexpected figure stands on the side-lines of a bustling football pitch. The air is thick with the scent of freshly cut grass and the sounds of cleats meeting leather.

Amidst the sea of male players, one woman's voice rises above the din, commanding respect and attention. This is Chief Inspector Rose Chemutai, a trailblazer who has shattered stereotypes and redefined leadership in the male-dominated world of Kenyan football.

For a decade, Chemutai has been the driving force behind APs Bomet FC, serving as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Her journey is a testament to the power of determination and the changing face of sports management in Africa.

"I never imagined I would manage a football team to this level," Chemutai reflects, her eyes gleaming with pride.

"We've come so far, and we're focused on scaling even greater heights in Kenyan football."

Her path to football management was paved with academic excellence and a lifelong passion for sports. Armed with an MBA in Strategic Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi, she brings a unique blend of intellectual rigour and athletic enthusiasm to her role.

The team's recent promotion to the National Super League (NSL) is a crowning achievement in Chemutai's career. The air was electric on May 5, 2024, as APs Bomet FC clinched a 1-0 victory against Mofa FC of Homa Bay County in their final Division One League match. The roar of the crowd and the jubilant embraces of players and fans alike marked a new chapter in the team's history.

But for Chemutai, success on the pitch is just one part of a larger mission.

"I see my role as more than just managing a football team," she explains, her voice filled with passion. "Football is a unifying force in our society and a powerful tool for crime prevention."

APs Bomet players with Chemutai (forefront) when they were promoted to National Super League on May 5, 2025 at Chepngaina Primary School playgrounds in Bomet County. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Under her leadership, APs Bomet FC has become a beacon of hope and unity in the community. The sight of police officers and civilians battling it out on the pitch, cheered on by a diverse crowd, has become a common and heartening spectacle in Bomet. This unique blend of law enforcement and local talent has created a bridge between the police force and the community, fostering trust and cooperation that extends far beyond the football field.

Chemutai's management style is a delicate balance of firmness and nurturing. "The players respect me and see me as a mother figure," she says, a warm smile spreading across her face. "We share a common dream and belief that sports can change lives." This approach has earned her the loyalty and admiration of her all-male team, who see her not just as their CEO, but as a mentor and guide.

Her responsibilities as CEO are multifaceted and demanding. From ensuring smooth operations between the technical team and players to maintaining good relations with the community, Chemutai's days are filled with challenges. She organises fundraising events, secures sponsors, and ensures that players receive their allowances on time. It's a juggling act that requires skill, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the team's success.

Her journey in football management is deeply rooted in her personal history. Her love for sports began during her school years at Kiplokyi Primary School and Kaplong' Girls High School, where she excelled in athletics and ball games. Despite losing out on an opportunity to pursue athletics in Italy due to her father's insistence on higher education, she found another way to remain active in sports.

"In the recruitment at Bomet stadium, I emerged first in athletics and was taken in. I was among the first cohort of officers who went to training for 15 months in the country," Chemutai recalls, her voice tinged with nostalgia. This early experience laid the foundation for her future in sports management.

The birth of APs Bomet FC was not just a personal achievement for her, but a community initiative with far-reaching impacts. With the support of former County AP Commandant Abdulahi Aden, who was passionate about using sports to fight crime, Chemutai started a community football club.

Chemutai celebrates with APs Bomet players and officials after they were promoted to National Super League on May 5, 2024 at Chepngaina primary School playgrounds in Bomet County Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

"Most criminal activities in the area involved idle youth without an income. We initiated a football competition to engage them and promote behavioural change," she explains.

This initiative grew into APs Bomet FC, a team that has since made a name for itself in Kenyan football. The club began as a grassroots effort, with players drawn from both the police force and local civilians. Their journey from the FKF's Division Two League to Division One, and eventually to the NSL, is a testament to the power of community support and determined leadership.

However, the path to success was far from smooth. When Aden was transferred in 2015, the team faced financial constraints that threatened its progress.

"We had to request a downgrade to Division Two due to lack of funds," Chemutai remembers, her brow furrowing at the memory. "But the community rallied behind us. Their support was incredible."

Home grounds

With the backing of local supporters and well-wishers, APs Bomet FC persevered. In the 2016/2017 season, they clawed their way back to Division One. The team's resilience was further tested in the 2018/2019 season when they advanced to the NSL after a nail-biting playoff against Ligi Ndogo at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The promotion to NSL brought new challenges. Long-distance travel for matches became a regular occurrence, and the lack of accredited sports facilities in Bomet forced the team to relocate their home grounds to Kiprugut Chumo Stadium and William Ole Ntimama Stadium in neighbouring counties.

Despite these hurdles, Chemutai's leadership kept the team focused and motivated.

"We mobilised the community and stakeholders to raise funds to run the club," she says, her voice filled with gratitude. "We've been dependent on well-wishers all along, and their support has been our strength."

The Covid-19 pandemic brought unexpected changes. In the 2019/2020 season, the team was allowed to use the Bomet IAAF stadium for NSL matches after improvements were made to the football pitch. This development was a silver lining during a difficult time, bringing the team closer to their home supporters.

Chemutai's impact extends beyond the football pitch. Her role as a police officer adds another dimension to her work with the team.

"Being in the service for 13 years has taught me the importance of discipline and community engagement," she explains. "I bring these values to my role as CEO of APs Bomet FC."

The team's success has not gone unnoticed by the police headquarters. After their elevation to NSL, the team received increased support, including a bus for long-distance travel. This recognition from the highest levels of law enforcement underscores the importance of Chemutai's work in bridging the gap between the police and the community through sports.

Players and members of the technical bench are effusive in their praise for Chemutai. Daniel Odhiambo, the team captain, speaks of her with admiration: "Chemutai has been very supportive of us and has gone out of her way to secure sponsorship from the community and members of the business community, county and national government. She has done this without official sponsors the entire season and since the club was started, which speaks of her character and resolute nature for success."

Mentor and confidante

Fredrick Onyango, the goalkeeper, adds, "We all look up to the CEO for guidance, and we are free to engage her when we have both official and personal challenges." This sentiment is echoed throughout the team, highlighting Chemutai's role not just as a manager, but as a mentor and confidante.

The team's journey has not been without setbacks. In the 2021/2022 season, APs Bomet FC was ranked top of NSL and promoted to Kenya Premier League (KPL). However, due to changes in the management of Kenyan football, the leagues presided over by a caretaker committee were annulled, leading to the team's relegation back to NSL.

"We were crowned champions of the NSL league in 2021/2022 and promoted to KPL, but we were relegated to NSL by FKF, which we appealed," Chemutai explains.

"After missing three matches while pursuing the appeal, we were placed in Division One League. We had to start all over again."

This setback led to an exodus of experienced players, with rival teams poaching talent. It was a challenging period that tested Chemutai's leadership skills to the utmost. "It was a difficult moment for us to start all over again assembling players and the technical bench. But we had to bite the bullet," she says with determination.

Through it all, her vision for the future remains undimmed. "Our dream is to be on top of the KPL League in the next season," she declares, her voice filled with resolve. "We are focused on being on top of NSL and subsequent promotion to the top tier of the league."

As the sun sets over the Bomet IAAF stadium, casting long shadows across the pitch, Chemutai watches her team practice. The thud of the ball and the shouts of the players fill the air, a symphony of determination and hope. In this moment, she embodies a new era in Kenyan football – one where gender barriers crumble in the face of passion, skill, and unwavering leadership.