Rights groups warn of sexual violence amid unrest

As protests continue to grip Kenya, women's rights advocacy groups have raised concerns about the potential risk of sexual and gender-based violence amid the turmoil.

The Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik) and the Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) now want the government to take immediate action to prevent and respond to sexual violence.

Naitore Nyamu-Mathenge, head of PHR Kenyan chapter, expressed deep concern about the escalating risk of sexual violence.

“There is a stark risk for sexual violence amid the unrest, so the government must act to prevent and respond to any cases of sexual and gender-based violence," she said.

Amwik director Patience Nyange said: “There have also been reported cases of incidents of sexual harassment, assault, and exploitation, which disproportionately affect women and children and can have severe and lasting impacts on the physical and emotional wellbeing of victims."

Accountability

The rights advocates are also demanding accountability for the reported deaths and injuries of protesters, stressing the need to protect civilians from all forms of violence during periods of political instability.

"The call for action extends to the need for officials to uphold the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in Kenya's Constitution and to refrain from using excessive force," said Ms Nyamu-Mathenge.

She emphasised the necessity for independent investigations into the deaths and injuries.

Reports of widespread use of excessive force have emerged. One distressing incident involved the hospitalisation of 53 primary schoolchildren in Nairobi after security forces fired teargas into a classroom.

The UN Human Rights Office has documented up to 23 deaths during the protests. Ms Nyamu-Mathenge stressed that the link between violence and sexual violence is well-known and that history has shown how political unrest can exacerbate such crimes.

She pointed to past general elections when unrest led to waves of sexual violence perpetrated by both security forces and non-state actors.

She warned that such patterns must not be allowed to repeat, urging the government to act swiftly to protect civilians from all forms of sexual violence.