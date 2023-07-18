Maandamano crisis: Why women's rights are at stake

Grace* had an appointment with a gynaecologist in downtown Kisumu on Wednesday last week.

A week earlier, the primary school teacher in Kisumu County had been fitted with an intrauterine device, a non-hormonal family planning method. Seven days later, she was heavily bleeding and in chronic pain.

“The doctor had told me the bleeding and the discomfort would go away by the third day. I took painkillers, but it wasn't helping,” Grace said in a WhatsApp call on Monday.

“When I called the doctor on Monday, he scheduled my review on Wednesday at 9am. It hadn't even crossed my mind that Wednesday was maandamano day (anti-government protest day), until my sister mentioned it during our phone conversation on Monday evening.”

Grace had to reschedule her appointment for Friday as the gynaecologist's diary was full on Thursday.

“I suffered a lot. I was angry with the planners of the protests. I wished we had special clinics with experienced doctors at every shopping centre to respond to emergencies like mine,” she said.

“Now imagine a woman with labour complications; she desperately needs to see a doctor but can’t because the roads are impassable. Would she not die?”

Also read: Women bear the brunt of conflict

Grace's experience is the kind of emerging political pushback that global gender advocates describe as a crisis in the face of efforts to bridge existing gaps.

The activists attending Women Deliver conference in Rwanda, the largest triennial global advocacy gathering for gender equality, want an end to conflicts and political tensions that create toxic environments and enable violation of women's and girl's rights.

“Gender equality cannot be achieved unless we have free and open spaces,” said Women Deliver president Maliha Khan during a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the three-day conference.

During the two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, hundreds of women reported being raped by soldiers; same case in the recent armed conflict in Sudan. Further, women would neither access water, a necessity during menstruation for rehydration and clean-up, nor access maternal healthcare services.

In March, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of gender equality growing more distant as “progress won over decades is vanishing before our eyes.”

“On the current track, UN Women puts it 300 years away,” he said during the opening of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

“In Afghanistan, women and girls have been erased from public life. In many places, women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back,” he said at the conference.

More than 4,300 representatives from over 600 civil society organisations, and 170 member states attended.

Red flag

Four months later, a similar concern over suppressed and diminishing democratic space for women to fully enjoy their rights arose in yet another global conference attracting more than 6,300 delegates from across 170 countries.

“The majority of the countries in the world are not open democracies,” said former UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

“In 2019 when we met at the Women Deliver conference, where we thought we were making it forward slowly but nevertheless, we felt there was a path. That path has been cut out. We are struggling to see our way forward.”

Going by the democracy matrix by the University of Würzburg, only 35 countries out of 176 reviewed have working democracies, meaning most have controlled spaces limiting women’s access to their rights.

Kenya is listed as a hybrid regime and in the definition of European Center for Populism Studies. It is a nation with regular electoral fraud that prevents it from being a fair and free democracy.

The anti-government protests in Kenya are heavily rooted in a claim of electoral fraud, the result of which Grace said: “These protests are not just about losing businesses... it's about women missing to collect their family planning pills and ending up with unplanned pregnancies.”