Readers' shocking response to our story on grandpas, 'pesa ya wazee' and defilement

By last Friday, the story of old men using cash transfer money to lure teenage girls into defilement had attracted an aggregate of nearly 1,300 comments in Nation's main socials.

The story had been published the previous day. Of concern is that nearly all the comments were either in the support of the old men or shifted the blame to the girls.

"Shame on the young girls preying on grandpas," wrote a follower on Facebook.

Another asked: "Are they the ones luring them or the young ladies are the ones scheming on them!!!"

One follower argued that: "The girl child looking for a shortcut to make it in life after she realises she is too lazy to work hard."

On X formerly Twitter, a follower supported the old men's behaviour. In their view, using the cash transfer to lure the girls is “their priority”.

Fear of stigma

"That's how they want to spend their last days. They built the nation (and) probably had no time for leisure. It's their moment to recoup what they missed," the follower stated.

Often victims of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) avoid reporting the violation due to fear of stigma and re-victimisation.

While it's expected that their communities, starting from their families to the entire system of humanity, should embrace and support them, they are often abandoned and blamed for inviting or dancing with the devil.

Sadly, most end up in depression. Others bottle up the pain and transfer it to the next person in sight.

Any form of sexual violence, be it child pornography, indecent act with a child or child sex tourism, is a horrible act whose effects on the victim are beyond describable.

Nothing whatsoever justifies mocking a victim of SGBV or making fun of it. Nothing!







