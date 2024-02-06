Pelvic organ prolapse: The global health crisis tied to vagina stigma

My initial foray into writing about vaginal health in Nation.Africa was prompted by the controversy surrounding Yoni pearls, purportedly used for "vaginal detox" by Kenyan women.

Scientists in Kenya warned of myriad health challenges from its use, including exposing oneself to the risk of vaginal cancer.

I argued that open discussions about our vaginas would be the most effective way to counteract those who profit from perpetuating shame and silence.

As a feminist, I've encountered resistance in my attempts to destigmatise discussions about the vagina.

From fellow parents who give pet names to their children’s private parts to conservative colleagues shooting down my efforts and social media keyboard warriors letting me have it on X.

This, however, is not unique to Kenya; it's a global issue. The conversation surrounding a woman's vagina is often mired in stigma, shame and indifference.

Shockingly, a male gynaecologist once revealed that some patients couldn't even bring themselves to say the word "vagina" and opted for euphemisms like "down there".

My article received mixed reactions, from praise to castigation. An eye-opening correspondence from an American reader shed light on the severe health implications of the silence surrounding the vagina.

Sherrie Palm, CEO of the Association for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Support, emphasised the link between pelvic organ prolapse and the stigma attached to discussing vaginal health.

Pelvic organ prolapse occurs when a woman's pelvic floor muscles, tissues and ligaments weaken and stretch.

According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 50 per cent of women worldwide will develop pelvic organ prolapse during their lifetime.

Symptoms include pain, bulging, and various issues affecting a woman's daily life, as highlighted in their 2022 study: "Pelvic organ prolapse: The lived experience”.

A quote from the study underscores the lack of awareness: “You kinda just think people, it’s older women it happens to, like I’d never have thought that my bowel would be bulging into my vaginal wall. Like… I didn’t know that was even possible.”

My own research led me to recognise mild prolapse symptoms that I experienced during pregnancy nine years ago.

Fortunately, they disappeared after a few months, but not everyone is as fortunate; some women suffer from severe symptoms like urinary incontinence.

While pelvic organ prolapse affects women globally, those in developing countries, which tend to be more conservative, bear the brunt of the impact due to the taboo nature of discussing vaginal health.

This silence affects the general population and medical practitioners, and it’s time for this to change. It's time to end this silence and address the global health crisis tied to vagina stigma.