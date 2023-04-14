Of women and clean air talks

“I’m using this stove because I have no option.” These are the words of Nancy Achieng’, one of the women we have interviewed in our cover story this week, Silent Suffocation, Pg 4-6.

In Kenya, most homes in urban slums and rural areas use kerosene, charcoal or firewood for cooking.

Ms Achieng’ happens to be among the three billion people, globally, who depend on cooking fuels that have negative health impacts, especially when burned indoors. She cannot afford better.

The World Health Organization says nearly four million people die prematurely from indoor air pollution each year. Many succumb to diseases linked to inhaling smoke from kerosene, wood and charcoal fires.

While both men and women are susceptible to indoor air pollution’s harmful effects, women suffer more. Use and exposure are highest among women because traditional gender roles dictate that they bear the burden of cooking, often in poorly ventilated kitchens. Thus, indoor air pollution disproportionately affects them and their children.

Elevating these women’s status would reduce the risk of exposure. It starts with reducing gender inequality in terms of income, education, use of contraceptives and employment. This way, you reduce the amount of time they spend in the smoky kitchens, enabling them to advocate cleaner fuel.

When women are socially and economically empowered, they are more likely to make cleaner fuel choices.

There is a gap in awareness of household air pollution, hence a need for communities to be educated on its hazards, especially its negative effects on women and children.

Providing improved stoves in poor neighbourhoods like Ms Achieng’s and cleaner fuels at subsidised rates is among the cost-effective interventions policymakers and other stakeholders can promote, especially through sound policy.

Another measure that can mitigate inequalities in exposure to indoor air pollution is guaranteeing women the same opportunities as men in decision-making about what kinds of fuel are used for cooking and heating, and where these activities take place.

Switching to cleaner fuels will not only improve air quality and health, but also help reduce gender inequality.