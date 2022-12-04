Mukuru jiko initiative goes global, wins Earthshot Prize

What started as a Nairobi-based orphan’s initiative to make better jikos has now become a globally acclaimed concept.

Mukuru Clean Stoves, founded by Charlot Magayi – a Mukuru kwa Njenga-born woman, who was orphaned at 10 – was Friday announced as one of the five winners of the 2022 Earthshot Prize, an award founded by Prince William. When she started it in 2017, her aim was to provide affordable and reliable jikos targeting under-served markets to help mothers keep their children safe, save on fuel consumption and reduce household air pollution.

The idea was nominated for the Earthshot Prize and was one of 15 finalists. Now in its second edition, the prize fetes winners in five categories every year. Mukuru Clean Stoves was the winner in the “Clean Air” category this year, and the win secures it £1 million (Sh150.7 million).

Speaking with Sunday Nation last month when she was shortlisted for the award, Ms Magayi said the firm, where she is the founder and CEO, had grand plans for the prize money in case they won it.

“We will use it to reach the next one million households and finish setting up our sustainable energy campus,” she said in a text message.

And on Friday, when her win was announced by Prince William – the heir-apparent to the British throne – Ms Magayi and her firm were over the moon. Yesterday, an elated Ms Magayi told Sunday Nation on the phone: “We are very excited. We are very honoured and grateful for this recognition. I cannot wait to use the prize money to impact more lives in Kenya.”

Ms Magayi said she was at her daughter’s school in Nairobi to watch the announcement. Satellite stations had been set up across the world by the organisers for the benefit of the nominees. Another nominee from Kenya was Roam, a firm behind the Roam Air electric motorcycles being sold in Kenya.

The other winners come from India, Australia, the United Kingdom and Oman. With her win, the number of households in Mukuru and other slums across the country that will access better jikos and use cleaner, more efficient fuels is set to rise.

According to Ms Magayi’s firm, jikos from Mukuru Clean Stoves burn cleaner, creating 90 per cent less pollution than an open fire and 70 per cent less than a traditional cooking jiko. “At least 200,000 households in Kenya have had access to my product since I launched the business in 2017,” she said.

The jikos have also been sold to more than 2,000 learning institutions in Kenya.

“The Earthshot Prize is going to help us reach one million households across the country,” she added.

According to energy experts, clean cook stoves decrease fuel consumption by 30–60 per cent, reduce toxic smoke emissions by 50–90 per cent and lower the risk of burns in under-fives by 40 per cent. Prince William said during the ceremony: “The Earthshot solutions offered by the five winners prove we can overcome our planet’s greatest challenges.”