Of cervical cancer checks, the stigma we ignore and men’s role

Nearly a decade ago, my media colleague and friend Jacqueline Kubania penned a poignant piece titledTwo Minutes of Shame on a Pap Smear Table: Shy. Naïve. Exposed. Naked. Vulnerable. The article was a wake-up call that prompted me to take a step I had long avoided in my adult existence; scheduling a visit to my gynaecologist for a pap smear.

The National Cancer Institute defines a pap smear as a procedure involving the gentle removal of cells from the cervix's surface for microscopic examination, which is crucial in detecting cervical cancer or precancerous changes. However, this clinical explanation fails to capture the profound sense of invasion and vulnerability as described vividly in Kubania's story. "The daunting possibility of a stranger seeing me naked was making me question whether cervical cancer even exists for real," she candidly shared.

Statistics show that cervical cancer is a significant health concern. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, with approximately 570,000 new cases and 311,000 deaths reported in 2018. In Kenya alone, it is estimated that about 5,250 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year, with around 3,286 deaths annually.

Daunting as it was for me after reading the graphic details about the procedure, I knew I couldn't ignore the importance of regular screenings. Such is the power of storytelling. I took charge of my health. My daughter turned 10 recently, and I’m looking forward to taking her for her HPV vaccine.

Millions at risk

Perhaps you want to know if I kept up with my yearly tests. I’m ashamed to say that I’ve only had a pap smear twice since then.

At a recent thought leadership event hosted by the Kenya Editors’ Guild for its members focused on cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine, the stigma surrounding cervical cancer checks emerged as one of the main barriers to preventing the disease. I realised I’m one of the millions at risk who are not doing anything about this preventable disease.

Zubeida Kananu, the president of the Kenya Editors’ Guild, emphasised, "Through our stories and advocacy, we have the power to inspire action, promote preventive measures, and ultimately save lives.” But when she did a headcount in the room full of men and women and asked if we prioritised our health and went for yearly checks, very few hands went up.

Only three hands went up when she asked, “And for the men among us, how many ensure that their spouses prioritise these tests? How many have taken their daughters to get the HPV vaccine?” One of those hands was Dr Patrick Amoth, Director-General at the Ministry of Health.

The quick poll in the room showed that men should step up in the fight against cervical cancer. Encouraging our wives, daughters, and all the women and girls around them to get tested or get the HPV vaccine can save lives.