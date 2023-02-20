North Rift leaders root for women's participation in peace missions

Women leaders in the North Rift have decried the negative impact of conflicts in the region on women and boys, and now want to be involved in its peace missions.

Nandi Deputy Governor Yulita Cheruyoit and her Trans Nzoia County counterpart Philemona Kapkory said cases of sexual and gender-based violence have become rampant in the region.

“We realize that often the issue of peace and conflict resolution has been a male affair. …we recognize that the fact that it is men who participate in the cattle raids and theft, our young men and boys are raised and fed by us, women,” said Dr Cheruyoit.

They spoke at an Eldoret hotel during a meeting that brought together grassroots women leadership from North Rift Economic bloc (eight counties) on February 17.

She added: “As women leaders, we feel that if women at grassroots level are empowered, then we shall reduce conflicts. We are also looking at economic empowerment and poverty reduction.”

Immediate former Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Jebii Kilimo said the number of ‘widows of conflicts’ as result of banditry has been growing.

“Every time a bandit falls down, the number of widows and orphans goes up. From Chesogon to Arror in Kerio Valley we have about 415 widows, how I wish we stop this,” said Ms Kilimo.

She observed that when she was an MP for 10 years, the neighbours lived peacefully.

Dr Cheruyoit also regretted that FGM is still prevalent in five counties in the region while cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and teen pregnancies are also on the rise.

“We want to identify the cultural barriers that contribute to these for us to address them. Secondly, we shall amplify our voices as women leaders in this region,” explained Dr Cheruyoit.

She said Nandi County recorded more than 5,000 teen pregnancies last year.

Social issues

“Of this, 55 sat for KCPE examinations with some unable to join Form One. We are working with the county commissioner and county director of education to look for them so that they can continue with their studies,” she added.

Ms Kapkory said most counties have not allocated adequate resources towards tackling GBV and other social issues facing women and boys.

“We are looking into budgeting of women's issues. In some counties, funds are too little while in others, gender is lumped together with other departments… we are looking to have one major docket to look into gender issues in this region,” she added.

Dr Cheruyoit said a team of technical gender advisors are working towards harmonising gender policies in the region.

“We have had more partners coming on board to help us to come up with a gender strategy for the North Rift region. We want to source for more funds to help us to address challenges facing our women and boys,” she added.

The women held a similar meeting in Eldoret in November last year, when they pushed for the establishment of the women charter to mobilize resources.

Deputy governors Prof Grace Cheserek (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Dr Yulita then said that the charter the process of tackling the FGM, GBV and other vices in the communities.

“We have noted that women still face the same issues we faced as young girls. For instance, in our county, we still have FGM. We want to use the Noreb umbrella to establish a women charter to look at specific issues of women such as access to education, legal representation and re-integrate after they have been rescued,” said Prof Cheserek then.

Prof Cheserek added that they will present the women charter to bloc's summit to enable them secure funding towards the community-based programs to sensitize the communities on these vices.



