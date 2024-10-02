Naisula Lesuuda: Trailblazing Samburu leader sets course for Samburu's top job in 2027

In the rugged, sun-baked landscape of Samburu West, a region steeped in patriarchal traditions, one woman's voice rises above the rest, challenging norms and reshaping the political landscape.

Naisula Lesuuda, affectionately known as "Ntito Naibor Nagol" (the white strong girl) by her constituents, has not just broken the glass ceiling – she's shattered it into a thousand glittering shards of possibility.

As the first woman to vie for and win the Samburu West parliamentary seat, Lesuuda's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the community.

In an interview with African Woman and Child Feature Service at the Kenya Railways Golf Club in Nairobi, her eyes sparkle with determination as she outlines her vision for the future.

"I know this move is already making my opponents nervous, but I am confident I will clinch the seat in the next General Election. I have what it takes to win," she declares, her voice steady and resolute as she reveals her plans to vie for the Samburu County Gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda during a parliamentary sitting on November 30, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation

Political journey

The path to this moment has been anything but easy. Her political journey began in earnest in 2013 when she was nominated to the Senate. It was here, amidst the hallowed halls of power, that she first tasted the intoxicating possibilities of leadership and began to carve out a reputation that would carry her to victory in the 2017 General Election – a feat she successfully defended in 2022.

As we sit in the lush surroundings of the golf club, a stark contrast to the arid beauty of Samburu, Lesuuda's passion for her constituents is palpable. "Currently, my attention is on fulfilling my manifesto and serving my constituents, but my eyes are set on the gubernatorial seat. I want to replicate the successes registered at my constituency level to the entire county."

But what is the secret behind her meteoric rise in a political landscape that has long been dominated by men? Those who know her speak of a leader who is hardworking, accessible, charismatic, ambitious, resilient and possesses exceptional mobilising skills.

"I have been tested and proven, and I know where I want to take Samburu County," she says. Her confidence stems from her track record — achievements that speak volumes in a deeply patriarchal region where women are rarely given the space to lead.

One can almost see the dusty roads of Samburu West transforming before our eyes as she speaks of her achievements.

"We've increased electricity coverage to households from five per cent to about 30 per cent during my first term as an MP," she says, her voice filled with pride. The impact is tangible – homes lit up at night, businesses thriving, and a community stepping into a brighter future.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

The tarmacking of roads, including the vital artery leading to Maralal town, has quite literally paved the way for progress. And then there's the Yamu Dam, a Ksh1.2 billion project set to quench the thirst of a region long plagued by water scarcity.

As the MP speaks, one can almost hear the life-giving rush of water, and feel the cool relief it will bring to her constituents. Her ability to involve the community in decision-making has been crucial to her success.

"I operate an open-door policy," she explains. "I listen to my constituents' needs and allow them to set development priorities. I respect them, and in return, they trust me."

This trust has helped her build a broad base of support across different demographics—men, women, and youth alike.

Her ability to engage effectively with party structures and run coordinated, strategic campaigns has also played a significant role in her political triumphs. "I've always delivered the right messages, even in the face of stiff competition from male opponents," she says, her voice resolute.

But perhaps her most transformative achievement lies in the realm of land ownership. The shift from group ranches to individual land ownership has unlocked the potential for meaningful development.

"We've issued about 10,000 title deeds under the free title deed settlement," she explains, her words painting a picture of empowered citizens building a future on land they can truly call their own.

Education, too, has been at the forefront of the legislator's mission. Through her Naisula Foundation Bursary kitty, she has opened doors for hundreds of children, guiding them from primary school through to college.

"I see education as the cure to early marriages and cattle rustling in our county," she says, her voice tinged with hope for a future where knowledge trumps outdated traditions.

Yet, for all her successes, her journey has been far from smooth. In a community where a woman's worth was traditionally measured by her marital status and number of children, the young, unmarried Lesuuda faced an uphill battle in her first campaign.

"It was tough," she admits, recalling the whispers and doubts that dogged her steps. "No woman had ever been elected in our community. Convincing voters to elect me was not easy."

But she is not one to back down from a challenge. With the backing of community elders and the enthusiastic support of young people, she forged ahead. By 2022, her circumstances had changed. She was now married with children, yet some voters still held reservations because her husband was not from the constituency.

"People are quick to judge women based on their personal lives, and this is one of the double standards we face in politics," the MP says.

Like many women in politics, she has also faced financial constraints. "Running a campaign is expensive," she says while crediting her political party, family, and supporters for helping to fundraise. Additionally, she expresses gratitude to UN Women, whose media campaigns and community meetings sensitised voters on the importance of electing women leaders. "This kind of in-kind support makes a huge difference," she adds.

Even when faced with gender discrimination, verbal abuse, and threats – including a harrowing incident in 2022 when hired gangs stoned her convoy – the legislator’s resolve never wavered and she secured another victory.

Her resilience in the face of adversity is inspiring. "There is too much noise in politics," she reflects. "You have to choose which kind of noise you want to listen to. I have learned to listen to the electorate and put their interests first."

This commitment to her constituents shines through in every project she undertakes, from the ground-breaking Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to make roads safer and more accessible for all users, to her tireless efforts to bring clean water and electricity to every corner of Samburu West.

As Lesuuda reclines in her chair, her eyes reflecting the wisdom gained from years of political battles, she muses on the invaluable lessons gleaned from each challenge encountered along her journey.

"In politics, every obstacle is a teacher," she says, her voice carrying the weight of experience. "I've come to understand that the cornerstone of electoral success lies in running a campaign that's not just strong, but meticulously organised. But more importantly," she leans forward, her gaze intensifying, "you must elevate the interests of your constituents above all else. Never forget: it's the people who entrust you with power, and it's they who hold the key to your political future."

Ms Lesuuda engages elders in one of her peace missions. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Her words resonate with a hard-earned truth. Her journey has taught her the delicate art of political navigation, where flexibility and openness to diverse perspectives are not just virtues but necessities.

"Rigidity has no place in effective leadership," she asserts, her tone brooking no argument. "To truly serve, you must attune your ears to the voice of the electorate and embrace the richness of different ideas. It's this openness that fortifies a leader."

However, as she reflects on the broader political landscape, her expression clouds with concern. She's acutely aware that despite progress, the path to true equality in politics remains fraught with obstacles, particularly for women.

"We've made strides, certainly, but there's still a mountain to climb when it comes to levelling the playing field for women in politics," she says. "The scrutiny women face is often unfairly intense. We need to shift the focus to issues that matter, not private lives. If we don't pry into men's personal affairs, why should women be subjected to such invasive questioning?"

Her eyes flash with passion as she continues, "It's high time we elevated our political discourse. Let's debate policies, not personalities. The spread of malicious propaganda targeting women has no place in modern politics."

The legislator firmly believes that political parties have a crucial role to play in fostering gender equality in leadership.

"The 2022 elections showed us what's possible when parties actively support women candidates," she says, referencing the increased number of women MPs who secured re-election after receiving direct party nominations.

"This practice needs to become the norm, not the exception. It's a powerful tool for ensuring women's voices are heard in the corridors of power."

As our interview draws to a close, Lesuuda's eyes are alight with the vision of Kenya's future. Her journey from a young, ambitious woman to a respected political leader is a beacon of hope for aspiring female politicians across Kenya and beyond.

"If you have a passion to work with communities, impact their lives, and change legislation, go for it," she advises young women considering a political career.

As the MP sets her sights on the Samburu County gubernatorial seat in 2027, one thing is clear: this 'white strong girl' is not just changing the face of politics in Samburu West – she's rewriting the entire script. In a world hungry for authentic, committed leadership, she stands as a shining example of what's possible when passion meets perseverance.

The sun may be setting on old paradigms in Samburu, but for Naisula Lesuuda and the community she serves, a new dawn is just beginning. And if her track record is anything to go by, it promises to be a bright one indeed.

"I'm ready to serve my people on a larger scale," she concludes, her eyes filled with determination.

AWC Feature Service



