Breaking the glass ceiling: Stacy Lekirimpoto's rise in Samburu County Assembly

In the heart of Samburu County, a young woman's unexpected foray into politics is rewriting the rules of leadership and inspiring a generation.

At just 22 years old, Stacy Nareyo Lekirimpoto stepped into a world traditionally dominated by older men, proving that age and gender are no barriers to making a difference in one's community.

Her political journey began with a profound loss. In 2020, her mother, Roseline Lesaibile, a respected Member of County Assembly (MCA) nominated by the Kenya African National Union (Kanu) party, succumbed to Covid-19.

In an unexpected turn of events, Kanu officials made the unprecedented decision to keep the seat within the family, thrusting Stacy into the political spotlight.

“I did not aspire to be a political leader before then,” Stacy recalls, her voice tinged with a mix of reverence for her mother's legacy and determination for the path ahead. “But I found myself in a situation where I had to be in politics, and I embraced it.”

This embrace wasn't just a passive acceptance of circumstances. For Stacy, it became a catalyst for change, a chance to prove that youth and femininity could be powerful assets in the political arena.

Armed with a degree in Tourism and Hospitality, her career trajectory took an unexpected turn. The nomination came in November 2021, just as the country was gearing up for the 2022 General Election. Rather than shrinking from the challenge, she dove headfirst into the political maelstrom.

Her transition to the Jubilee Party in 2022 marked a significant milestone. Tasked with bridging the gap between local politicians and the party's National Election Council, she quickly proved her mettle.

“I was the coordinator in Samburu and did a lot of activities and campaigns during the 2022 elections,” she says, her voice brimming with pride.

But it wasn't just her organisational skills that set her apart. Stacy went above and beyond, supporting Jubilee contestants financially and rallying young people to the cause. Her dedication and hard work didn't go unnoticed, earning her a nomination ticket as a youth representative in the assembly.

Samburu is among communities that have long been a bastion of patriarchal leadership. In a county where no woman was elected as an MCA, Stacy's nomination was both a triumph and a challenge.

“It was not easy,” she admits, recounting the rollercoaster of emotions as her name appeared and disappeared from nomination lists. “Some people had the financial muscle to buy the nomination. I did not have that kind of money. So I had to work extra hard.”

This struggle for recognition is a familiar story for women in politics, but her perseverance offers a beacon of hope. “Even in the assembly leadership, we still have to fight for our space as women,” she notes. “But I can gladly say civic education has helped our people, and now they are slowly embracing women leadership.”

On her journey, she finds inspiration in trailblazers like Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, the first woman to be elected in Samburu. “It had never happened in Samburu, being a patriarchal community. That was a big achievement for her,” she says with admiration. “I admire her leadership style and how she relates with her electorate, especially women.”

Despite the challenges, Stacy's political acumen and dedication quickly set her apart. In a testament to her abilities, she was elected as the Majority Chief Whip in the assembly – a position typically reserved for more seasoned, elected members.

“That was one of the memorable moments because the members saw something in me, believed in my leadership, and decided to give me that position regardless of my age," she reflects, her voice filled with gratitude and determination. “I do not want to lose that trust.”

This role catapulted her into the heart of the legislative process, coordinating ideas, garnering support for proposed legislation, and managing the party's legislative program. It's a responsibility she embraces with both hands, seeing it as an opportunity to bring fresh perspectives to governance.

Her seat on the Speaker's Panel occasionally puts her in charge of assembly sittings, further cementing her influence. These positions have earned her recognition beyond Samburu, leading to an invitation to the 2024 Economic and Social Council Youth Forum to discuss youth and governance.

Her position allows her to be more than just a voice for the youth – she has become a catalyst for change. Her proudest achievement? Successfully moving a motion to address the burden of teenage pregnancies in Samburu, a county grappling with high rates of early motherhood.

“We have so many meetings with the elders in the villages to encourage them to take the children to school, instead of marrying them off at an early age,” she explains. “The numbers are still high, but we are making some progress.”

Her efforts extend beyond reproductive health. In a region affected by banditry, she has been instrumental in engaging young people to seek alternative paths.

“I have also been deliberate on policies and the budget to ensure they are responsive to youth issues,” she asserts. “I would want to be remembered for that.”

Despite her successes, Stacy faces ongoing challenges. The politics of clannism in her community often proves to be a major hurdle, not just in advocating for women's leadership but also in fighting for beneficial political ideologies.

“The clannism issue has found its way in the assembly,” she admits. “Sometimes you can't support a particular leader or whatever they are advocating because they are from a different clan.”

Yet, she remains undeterred and sees these challenges not as insurmountable obstacles, but as opportunities to bridge divides and create a more inclusive political landscape.

As she looks to the future, her ambitions continue to grow. With her eyes set on the 2027 General Election, she hopes to transition from a nominated position to an elected one. The path won't be easy – cultural norms and clan politics still pose significant barriers – but Stacy is ready for the challenge.

“I would like to encourage young people to go for these elective seats,” she says, her voice filled with passion. “In Kenya, almost everything revolves around politics, and that is where life-changing decisions are made. The young people should also participate in budget-making to ensure their interests are captured.”

Stacy's journey from a young graduate to a key player in Samburu County politics is more than just a personal success story. It's a powerful narrative of change, challenging long-held beliefs about youth, gender, and leadership in traditional communities.

In her own words, "The young people should also participate in budget-making to ensure their interests are captured.”