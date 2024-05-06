My palate is still too young to suffer China green tea!

There are three fabled reasons why it is a good idea to serve your visitors green tea. One, they will think you are cool, two, you will not need to use any milk, which makes it cheap to prepare, and three, they will not come back to your house. Please underline that third point because it is what we will be dwelling on today.

However, before, I continue, I know, I owe you, my readers, an explanation on why I am suddenly writing about green tea in the blessed month of the Lord, May 2024. Well, the conversation came up over lunch on Friday. Dorcas (this publication’s editor) treated me to an expensive lunch at the most happening restaurant in this city. The place is renowned for its generous meal portions (this is important for me and my ancestors) and their signature mojitos. The green tea conversation came up in the middle of our lunch date – as we chatted away about interesting, albeit strange, food experiences we have had.

My first close encounter with green tea was during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Remember many people were working from home, and basically looking for adventurous things to do alone in the house – apart from working, reading and watching movies.

Improve gut

My friend Susan sent me a 14-day workout plan. You know those YouTube workouts that you play either on TV or your laptop and follow along? So, for each day, the trainer would start by giving tips that can boost the weight loss efforts.

On the fifth day, the tip was to take at least two cups of green tea daily. I went to the supermarket that day, and straight to the breakfast aisle. I found green tea bags in a box. The tea did something to improve my gut, which I liked. I, therefore, adopted green tea to my diet, for ‘functional’ reasons.

First forward to a year and a few months later. I visited a friend. She is a bank director, and lives in one of those leafy neighbourhoods. I arrived early in the morning at her request so that we have enough time to complete everything we planned to do on that day. The housekeeper ushered me to the dining room, said hello politely. My friend then came to meet me. Like all my older friends, she complained that I had lost a lot of weight. I told her I work out a lot in the house, and I also take a lot of green tea, which could explain my weight loss.

From China

Then she said: “Oh by the way, I got some green tea from China recently. Let aunty make a cup for you as you wait for breakfast. You can also carry some of it home,” she said. She then went back to her bedroom to finish getting ready, while I waited for green tea with a cheerful face.

When it arrived, the green tea was in a big heavy mug. I was thinking gleefully about how sophisticated my journal entry for that day would be. When she asked if I needed sugar, I used common sense and said no, I did not. I mean, I put sugar in the green tea I take in my house but on that occasion, I was determined to take ‘my life upgrade’ a notch higher.

The first sip of that green tea tasted like a bitter heartbreak. You know when a guy acts right, says the right words, is very hardworking but then says “God is an amusement to be tolerated” and you know right there and then that it is over? Yes! That was my experience with that gigantic cup of green tea. I dropped a tear or two because of the bitterness. When ‘real’ breakfast was served, I moved seats, abandoning that big cup with bitter drink, and studiously ignored it as I settled for another breakfast beverage.

Too young

When it was time to leave, my friend reminded me to pack some of the green tea and enjoy when I get home. Enjoy? I stylishly left the package on her table. When she called later to say,

“Oh Daisy, you forgot your green tea...” And knowing there was no forgetting, I replied and said I will go get it the next time I visit. Ladies and gentlemen, that is the last time I visited her. I hope she reads this article and gives me assurance that the green tea issue is behind us now.

PS: The green tea I take is not from China guys, it is one of those brands sold in Kenyan supermarkets, mixed with mint, lemon grass and so on. My palate is still too young to suffer China green tea!

The writer is the Research & Impact Editor, NMG