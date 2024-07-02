Make paid menstrual leave a reality in Njambi Koikai's honour

As I reflect on my journey through adolescence and into adulthood, one particular aspect stands out vividly—my struggle with menstrual pain.

Like many women, I've experienced excruciating discomfort during my menstrual cycle, pain so intense that it has affected my ability to work, to study, and even to simply function normally. This is a reality shared by countless women across Kenya and the world, yet it remains a topic shrouded in silence and stigma.

From my earliest memories of menstruation in school, where the pain was so severe that I had to miss days of classes, to my professional life where I've struggled to meet expectations during crucial projects, the impact of menstrual pain on my life has been profound.

Despite the normalisation of menstrual cycles, the pain associated with them often goes unacknowledged and unsupported in the workplace.

Imagine a workplace where women are empowered to take paid leave when they experience debilitating menstrual symptoms. This isn't just a dream; it's a reality in several progressive countries around the world.

Countries like Zambia in Africa and recently Spain have recognised the fundamental right of women to take paid time off during their menstrual cycle. Additionally, companies like Nike Japan and Go-Jek in Indonesia have implemented menstrual leave policies, recognising the need to accommodate their female employees' health needs.

In Taiwan and South Korea, some workplaces have similar provisions, acknowledging the importance of supporting women during their menstrual cycle.

Countries like Italy and Spain have gone further by enacting legislation that mandates paid menstrual leave. In Spain, women can take up to three days off per month for severe menstrual pain, a significant step towards recognising menstrual health as a legitimate concern in the workplace.

This isn't merely about granting a few days off; it's about acknowledging the unique health needs of women and ensuring their dignity and productivity are preserved.

Employers play a pivotal role in fostering an inclusive workplace environment that prioritises and supports the health and holistic well-being of their female workforce.

By implementing policies that include paid menstrual leave, companies not only support their employees' physical health but also contribute to a more equitable work environment.

Contrary to misconceptions, these policies do not undermine productivity; they enhance it by ensuring that women can manage their health effectively and return to work refreshed and focused.

The benefits of menstrual leave extend beyond individual health. They contribute to a more open dialogue about menstruation, challenging age-old taboos and promoting a healthier work environment for all.

Studies from countries with menstrual leave policies show increased comfort and productivity among female employees, and a reduction in absenteeism due to menstrual-related issues.

Our policymakers, along with a significant section of society, often disregard menstrual-related disorders. Menstruation has historically been considered a private matter, shrouded in taboos and stereotypes, rather than being recognised as a critical health and social issue deserving public attention and policy intervention.

The Kenyan Public Service Commission, HR departments, and private employers should not ignore the humane gesture of implementing a menstrual leave policy. This allows women to bleed with dignity and peace without it affecting their work.

Every woman is different, and an option should be provided without judgment for women who need a few days off due to severe menstrual pains. We should learn from the story of Njambi Koikai, a radio presenter-turned-politician who bravely shared her two-decade struggle with endometriosis and adenomyosis.

Njambi's battle with these diseases saw her lose friends, relationships, jobs, and even some of her organs.

Her story sheds light on the reality of menstrual pain for many women across Kenya, a topic that remains taboo and often silenced due to fear of job loss, judgment, and ridicule.

For me, menstrual leave isn't just about addressing physical pain; it's about equity and respect. It's about ensuring that no woman feels ashamed or disadvantaged because of a natural biological process.

My personal journey has been marked by moments of isolation and misunderstanding, but it has also fueled my passion to advocate for change.

Kenya has the opportunity to lead in Africa by enacting legislation that mandates paid menstrual leave for all female employees. This isn't just a policy change; it's a statement of values that prioritises the well-being of half of its population.

Let's learn from the successes of other nations and embrace menstrual leave as a crucial step towards gender equality and workplace fairness.

As we strive for a more inclusive society, let's not overlook the simple yet powerful act of recognising and supporting women during their menstrual cycle.

It's time to make period leave a reality in Kenya, not just for me or for you, but for every woman who deserves to work with dignity and without pain.

Together, let's champion menstrual health and workplace equity in Kenya.