Why there is a dire need for paid menstrual leave policy in Kenya

Davis Basweti Ombane: Why there is a dire need for paid menstrual leave policy in country





Menstruation is a natural process that women go through, but it can be a difficult time for many. This is from physical pain to emotional distress, in which menstruation can be a challenging experience that affects women’s ability to work effectively.

A 2016 research study by John Guillebaud showed that menstrual pain can be as bad as having a heart attack. Worse, in many societies, menstruation is still viewed as taboo by many, so discussions on menstruation are limited.

However, some companies in different countries across the globe such as Zambia, Spain, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are now offering paid menstrual leaves to their female employees. This is a policy that should be adopted more widely, especially in Kenya.

The paper, ‘Menstrual Leave Debate: Opportunity to Address Inclusivity in Indian Organisations’ authored by Jyothsna Latha Belliappa highlights the potential benefits and challenges of menstrual leave policies in India and it encourages organisations to consider these issues in their efforts to promote inclusivity and gender equity in the workplace.

Menstrual leaves

Firstly, offering paid menstrual leaves can improve employee morale and job satisfaction. Women who experience severe menstrual cramps and other symptoms may find it challenging to focus on their work during their periods.

By offering paid menstrual leaves, companies can demonstrate that they value their female employee’s well-being and understand the challenges that they face. This can improve employees’ job satisfaction, leading to higher retention rates and a more positive work environment.

Additionally, offering paid menstrual leaves can lead to increased productivity. Majority of the women may try to push through their menstrual symptoms such as dysmenorrhea, resulting in decreased productivity and lower quality of work.

By providing paid menstrual leaves, companies can allow their female employees to take the time they need to rest and recover, ultimately leading to better work performance. It’s also worth noting that the stigma around menstruation can prevent women from seeking medical attention, further exacerbating their symptoms.

Paid menstrual leaves can also benefit employers by reducing absenteeism and turnover rates. Women who experience severe menstrual symptoms may need to take time off work, either due to physical discomfort or emotional distress. By providing paid menstrual leaves, companies can reduce the likelihood of unscheduled absences and ensure that their female employees feel supported during this time.

Furthermore, paid menstrual leaves can be a step towards gender equality in the workplace. Menstruation is a natural biological process that affects at least half of the world’s population.

However, the stigma and shame surrounding menstruation often lead to discrimination and unequal treatment of women. By offering paid menstrual leaves, companies can demonstrate their commitment to gender equality and the well-being of their female employees.

Discrimination

Some critics of paid menstrual leaves argue that this policy may lead to discrimination against women in hiring decisions. This is as employers may be hesitant to hire women they believe will need to take time off work due to their periods.

Also, women may have lower salaries or fewer opportunities for advancement. However, this argument is flawed, as many women already experience discrimination in the workplace due to their gender. Paid menstrual leaves can help address this discrimination by providing support and accommodation for female employees.

Clearly, offering paid menstrual leaves is a policy that can benefit both employees and employers. By acknowledging the challenges that women face during their periods and providing support, companies can create a more positive and inclusive work environment.