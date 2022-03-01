Lower nomination fees for women to boost bids

Samburu Women Trust Director Jane Meriwas during a forum for women leaders from 14 ASAL counties in Isiolo town on February 7, 2022. They asked political parties to lower nomination fee for women aspirants to encourage more to vie in efforts towards realisation of two-third gender rule.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • Aspirants often lament the immense financial resources needed to register for nomination and mount serious election campaigns.
  • Gender experts are hopeful that the move to reduce charges will help increase the number of women making it to the ballot and winning seats.

Inadequate financial resources have been blamed for the low number of women in political leadership.

