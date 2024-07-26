Lone woman teacher braving Al-Shabaab threats to educate Boni Forest children

In the heart of Kenya's Lamu County, where the dense Boni Forest harbours both natural beauty and lurking danger, an extraordinary tale of courage and dedication unfolds.

Elizabeth Nyokabi Njogu, a 38-year-old mother of three, stands as a beacon of hope and resilience in a region plagued by terror. As the only female teacher among five schools in the area, Nyokabi's story is one of unwavering commitment to education in the face of adversity.

The Boni Forest, known for its security instability due to recurrent Al-Shabaab attacks, is a place many would hesitate to call home. Yet, for Nyokabi, it has been her residence and workplace for nearly a decade.

Leaving behind her native Naro Moru Village in Nyeri County, she embarked on a journey that would transform not only her life but the lives of countless children in this marginalized community.

Nyokabi's path to becoming a teacher was far from conventional.

Arriving in Lamu in 2014 as a Form Four leaver, she initially opened a small business in Mangai Village, situated in the heart of the Boni Forest. However, her true calling emerged as she witnessed the educational challenges faced by local children.

"The place is cool. My passion is to assist the Boni minority community. It has lagged behind on matters of development, which can only be attained through education," Nyokabi explains, her eyes sparkling with enthusiasm.

By day, she managed her kiosk, but as night fell, Nyokabi volunteered to tutor Boni children in their homes. Her dedication caught the attention of community leaders and education stakeholders, who urged her to teach at Mangai Primary School.

The shortage of teachers in Boni Forest schools is a persistent issue, with many viewing a posting there as "similar to committing suicide," given that teachers are prime targets for militant attacks. Yet, Nyokabi's resolve remained unshaken.

After five years of volunteer teaching, Nyokabi's potential was recognised by Lamu East MP Ruweida Obbo and the local administration, who sponsored her teacher training at the Islamic Teachers Training College in Mombasa. Graduating in 2020 with a P1 certificate, she returned to Mangai, first as an intern and then as a permanent teacher from January 2023.

When asked about the constant threat of danger, Nyokabi's response is both touching and inspiring: "I don't even think about the insecurity situation in Boni Forest once I am in class performing my duty-teaching. The smiles I always see on the faces of the Boni learners while I teach, makes me forget everything. I only remember that indeed, I am in an unsecure place once I am out of class."

She acknowledges the challenges of her position.

"You can imagine working in an area where you know very well that you're the target of the terrorists. Even my siblings have always viewed my move to work in Boni Forest as suicidal. But I am doing so because I love the job.

“It's a calling and at the same time the only source of livelihood for me. I am a single mother and my children have needs that require me to cater for. I have no option."

Nyokabi's presence has had a profound impact on the community, particularly in encouraging girls' education.

Mangai Primary School head teacher, Khamis Mwaleso, praises her dedication: "In fact, her presence has helped to encourage the girl-child here in Mangai and Boni Forest at large. We've witnessed many girls embracing education in recent times unlike before. Ms Nyokabi has become a symbol of hope for the Boni Community girl child. We thank her."

Lamu Education Director, Zachary Mutuiri, describes Nyokabi and her colleagues as "patriotic individuals whose determination and sacrifice deserve a high level of recognition."

He adds, "As the education office, we shall use all possible means to ensure their welfare is catered for."

Despite the risks, Nyokabi remains committed to her mission. She urges other women not to shy away from teaching in Boni Forest.

"People shouldn't fear this place so much. Believe in Allah (God), make that bold step to come and work here and you'll see the benefits. There's nothing good like changing the lives of a community that has lagged behind for so many years like the Boni. Let's strive to help where we can. I am in Boni Forest to stay."