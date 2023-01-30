25 teachers working in terror-prone Boni Forest airlifted in military chopper to schools
Twenty-five teachers working in terror-prone Boni Forest in Lamu County were on Monday morning airlifted by military chopper to their respective schools, as the institutions in the area prepare to reopen this week.
Lamu County Education Director Joshua Kaaga saw off the teachers at the Mokowe Airstrip, as they readied for the journey to their schools.
Schools in the insecurity-prone area remained closed as other schools countrywide reopened last week.
Five schools in Boni Forest area were set to reopen on Monday.
