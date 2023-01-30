25 teachers working in terror-prone Boni Forest airlifted in military chopper to schools

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Twenty-five teachers working in terror-prone Boni Forest in Lamu County were on Monday morning airlifted by military chopper to their respective schools, as the institutions in the area prepare to reopen this week.

Lamu County Education Director Joshua Kaaga saw off the teachers at the Mokowe Airstrip, as they readied for the journey to their schools.

Lamu teachers

Teachers in a military chopper ready for lift-off. The teachers were airlifted to their respective institutions in terror prone Boni Forest in Lamu County on January 30, 2023.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Schools in the insecurity-prone area remained closed as other schools countrywide reopened last week.

Five schools in Boni Forest area were set to reopen on Monday.

More follows…

