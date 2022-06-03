Lobby calls for breastfeeding centres for teachers

A pressure group has demanded the establishment of breastfeeding centres in schools to ensure female teachers are close to their newborns.

Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota) says a law was passed in 2016 compelling the government to build the facilities in all public institutions, but many schools have yet to comply.

Kewota CEO Benta Opande observed that female teachers, especially those with newborns, have to go home now and then during school days to breastfeed and that consumes time and money.

“We want to support female teachers who have young ones and feel the need to go home and breastfeed. When the child is near the teacher, she is more productive and quality education is enhanced,” Ms Opande emphasised.

She spoke at St Mark’s Teachers Training College, Kigari, during the closing ceremony for this year’s inter-college athletics championships.

She, at the same time, proposed that the Education ministry starts a sporting event for teachers from the grassroots to the national level, to boost cohesion and mental health.

“We read in the news about teachers committing suicide… We want the ministry to get involved and address the issue of mental health because it is real and cannot be ignored.”

Early Learning and Basic Education Director General Elyas Abdi raised concern about increased cases of molestation in schools.

“When parents and society trust you with their children, respect that trust. We are getting reports that there are teachers who mishandle young learners and it is unacceptable.”