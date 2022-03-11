KU voted to sit in global women’s empowerment committee

Photo | Pool

KU vice chancellor Paul Wainaina, author Susan Wairegi, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Prof. Judith Waudo during the launch of a book titled Nutritional Needs and Status of the Elderly in Kenya. Prof Waudo leads the university’s Women’s Economic Empowerment.

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The hub now has a critical platform to advance advocacy for the recognition, reward, representation and equitable distribution of care work within households across the country and beyond.
  • The University of Nairobi also has a similar hub that was launched in December 2020 in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Kenyatta University Women’s Economic Empowerment (KU-WEE) Hub has been voted to sit in the Global Women’s Economic Empowerment Hub steering committee.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.