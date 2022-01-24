Proposed unpaid care work policy to protect women

Women harvest French green beans on one of Njukini Co-oporative farms in Taita Taveta on January 27, 2020. Women spend more time on domestic work than men.

Photo credit: Fredrik Lerneryd | FAO | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, women spend up to 11.1 hours a day on domestic work unlike the 2.9 hours that men donate to similar duties.
  • Time poverty, a result of the long hours that women spend doing non-income activities, has been attributed to low economic status of women in Kenya and across the region.

The State Department of Gender is in the process of establishing a policy on unpaid care work, providing a framework for compensating women who are disproportionately represented in unwaged labour.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.