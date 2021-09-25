Dr Jemimah Njuki
Why gender inequality is a threat to food security

By  Isaiah Esipisu

Dr Jemimah Njuki is the director for Africa at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the custodian for the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Lever at the UN Food Systems Summit 2021, which kicked off on Thursday. She spoke to Isaiah Esipisu on gender equity and agricultural production

