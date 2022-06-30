Kewota: 22 teachers have died by suicide in two years

A teachers’ lobby group has raised concerns about increased suicide cases due to mental health issues among its members.

Kenya Women Teachers' Association (Kewota) notes that 22 teachers have died by suicide in the past two years. The association’s CEO Benta Opande fears that there could be more cases if the problem is not addressed.

“There is a real problem with teachers’ mental health. A lot of teachers are depressed, even the heads of institutions are under a lot of pressure,” she said.

Ms Opande said the trend could escalate if left unchecked. She spoke during a mental health awareness meeting for teachers in Kisumu, where she called for enhanced mental wellness awareness as part of the solution to the problem.

"We are also engaging women teachers on mental wellness. It has been discovered that teachers undergo real mental health issues."

Also read: Lobby calls for breastfeeding centres in schools for teachers

She said Kewota, in collaboration with other partners, plans to roll out sporting activities in the counties to help teachers overcome mental health challenges.

“Two months ago, we announced plans to start sports for teachers across the counties. We want them to go through their normal duty in an environment that they can express themselves.”

The chief executive said the sports activities will also be organised at the national level. She was accompanied by Kewota national chairperson Dorothy Muthoni and treasurer Jesinta Ndegwa.

The organisation also met with teachers of special needs children and sensitised them to women empowerment. They also educated teachers on digital content and urged more teachers to join the association.



​



