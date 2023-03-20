Kaaga High alumnae fete former principal

More than 100 women held feted their former principal at Kaaga Girls High School in Meru.

The former students who are now leaders in the corporate and business world also used the occasion to launch a girls mentorship programme in honor of the former principal Gladys Gacheri Gichoga.

Rarely do former students gather to celebrate their teachers, but for Ms Gichoga, who served as principal at Kaaga Girls' for 27 years, this was her big day. Ms Gichoga, 73, was dressed in white like her former students and drove around the streets of Meru town in a well decorated Mercedes Benz.

She was feted for her role in moulding more than 20,000 girls into respectable women. Ms Gichoga joined the school in 1976 and served as principal from 1986 to 2006 when she retired, becoming the school's longest serving head.

“The celebration was meant to promote transformational leadership, good institutional governance, and mentorship for young girls in our society. It highlights the importance of selfless service, and giving back to the community," Ripples International executive director Mercy Chidi-Baidoo said.

Besides the pomp and colour that marked the celebration, the alumnae announced the launch of a mentorship programme targeting girls. Ms Anne Kering, who left the school in 1989, said they came together to celebrate their former principal for the role she played in shaping their lives.

"As former students of Kaaga Girls', we are all in agreement that Ms Gichoga impacted our lives. This is why we are here to celebrate her."

She said their white dress code was due to the former principal's strictness on cleanliness and values.

Mentorship

Dr Emily Mworia, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) deputy director of education and public awareness, said the celebration was meant to kickstart mentorship for young girls.

"Our principal, whom we are celebrating, was a stickler for cleanliness and ethical behaviour. This is very important because my task at EACC is to advocate ethical living through integrity clubs in schools. We will work with our schools to address moral decadence in society," she said.

Ms Chidi-Baidoo, who completed her A-Level education in 1989, said the ceremony was also meant to inspire exemplary women leaders. "Ms Gichoga gave me a chance at Kaaga Girls, despite the fact that I was not qualified, after she saw my persistence. I am who I am today because she gave me the opportunity," Ms Baidoo said.

“Ms Gichoga has remained true to her calling, having sacrificed her life and family time to ensure every girl who passed through her hands realised her full potential.”

An excited Ms Gichoga said the celebration came as a surprise, having retired from the teaching profession 17 years ago. "I am very excited to see the young girls I taught in the 1980s become responsible leaders all over the world. It is overwhelming to see them come to thank me for the work I did. As teachers, we are obligated to give the best to our students because their future depends on it."