How Ukambani women MCAs got ahead in male-dominated poll

When Grace Bahati expressed interest in the Kyeleni Ward Representative seat in Machakos County at a family gathering last Christmas, some relatives thought she was crazy.

How would an unmarried and laid back woman with no local political networks to stand voters? They wondered.

“Some relatives convened an urgent meeting in my absence and resolved I should be dissuaded from venturing in elective politics, which they considered a murky, unfamiliar territory. However, they soon dropped the idea upon realizing that my determination to become a ward representative was unstoppable,” she says.

Eight months later, the last born in a family of six siblings stunned six challengers, among them veteran politicians running on the main political parties in the region, to secure a spot in the Machakos County Assembly.

Grace Bahati is among four women who beat all odds to win in male dominated derbies in the Ukambani region. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

Ms Bahati, who ran as an independent candidate, won the Member of County Assembly (MCA) race convincingly, bagging 2,687 votes ahead of Josephat Mwanzia Kasyoka (775 votes), the outgoing Kyeleni MCA who had sought re-election on a Chama Cha Uzalendo ticket, and Raphael Mutinda Muthoka got 667 votes through Wiper, the most popular political party in the region.

The 32-year-old was basking in the glory of her victory when Nation.Africa caught up with her on the side-lines of the inaugural meeting between elected MCAs and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

“Although the people apparently needed a fresh breath of air, we won through sheer grit,” Ms Bahati says.

Muvau/Kikuumini MCA elect Elizabeth Kawembe. She is the only female elected MCA in Makueni County in the just concluded General Election.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

The others are Evelyn Ndunge who joins Machakos County Assembly to represent Kangundo East Ward, Judith Wanza, the newly elected Nuu Ward representative and the only female MCA elected in Kitui County, and Elizabeth Kawembe, the incoming Muvau/Kikuumini Ward Representative and the only female MCA in Makueni County.

These women confronted widespread propaganda based on hackneyed stereotypes that a woman cannot be trusted with political leadership.

Take the case of Ms Ndunge who ran on a Maendeleo Chap Chap Party ticket against 10 competitors. She sailed through a growing tide against women leadership.

“Many of my critics judged me based on the performance of the outgoing MCA, which they said was wanting. They argued that a woman cannot lead. We, however, worked hard to demonstrate that we have what it takes to address the development needs of the electorate,” she says.

She eventually bagged 3,018 votes ahead of John Kilinge of Chama Cha Uzalendo (1,802 votes) and Grace Munini of Wiper (1,061 votes).

The road to political office was bumpier for Ms Wanza, an independent candidate. The mother of three had to parade her husband towards the end of the campaign to fight off widespread propaganda that she was not married.

Nuu MCA-elect Judith Wanza. She is the only MCA elected in Kitui County in the just concluded General Election. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

She eventually floored 11 male challengers.

“One of the key lessons I have taken from this election is that people are not interested in party politics and insults; they only need a leader who is accessible,” she tells Nation.Africa.

“We focused on selling our manifesto. We also turned our rallies to forums for conducting civic education on the roles of various political leaders and the role of public participation in helping devolution thrive. The election outcome confirmed that insults do not earn votes. The electorate is only looking for a great steward,” Ms Bahati says, echoing Ms Kawembe.

When Ms Kawembe made her debut in politics in the 2017 General Election, the trained nurse and astute Nairobi-based trader garnered 2,450 votes, beating 14 male challengers. Eleven of the challengers hung their boots.

Ms Kawembe defended her seat on a Muungano Party ticket. She stunned friends and foe by not only beating her male challengers but also doubling her 2017 score in a resounding vote of confidence. She bagged 5,974 votes against Peter Mutiso, the Wiper candidate, who bagged 1,171 votes.

“My challengers said I had no right to seek political office in Makueni County where I am married since I was born in Kitui County. Instead of walking into their trap, I focused on marketing my manifesto. Luckily, the electorate had experienced our leadership,” she says.

Ms Kawembe credits her success to the work she has done for the electorate. She particularly singles out proper utilisation of a special ward development fund in which former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana allocated each of the 30 wards Sh33 million annually.

In Prof Kibwana’s administration, MCAs had a say in managing the ward funds, which went into revamping the rural roads networks, building classrooms and offering bursaries.

Although Ukambani is among the first regions to embrace women leadership with the former Kibwezi MP Agnes Ndetei and former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu being the pioneers, women leaders in the region are still sandaled with huge challenges in their quest to lead.

In the just-ended General Election, Makueni MP Suzzane Kiamba, joins Kitui West MP Edith Nyenze, Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu and Kitui East MP Rachael Nyamai who are serving multiple terms in Parliament.