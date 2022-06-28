Wiper party’s ‘six-piece suit’ favours women candidates

The push by the Wiper Democratic Movement for voters to elect only its candidates for all seats in the county, could see women occupy top positions.

The three women candidates — Wavinya Ndeti (governor) Agnes Kavindu Muthama (senator) and Joyce Kamene Kasimbi (Woman Rep) have been holding joint campaigns, with locals nicknaming them “The Machakos Girls” a moniker they have adopted with relish.

Going with the slogan “kava mama”, which is Kamba for “women are better”, the candidates are poised to cause an upset in posts men have predominantly held.

Leading the campaign for the women on Sunday was Ms Ndeti’s running mate, Francis Mwangangi, who said the Wiper party was ahead of other parties in terms of achieving gender parity in Kenyan politics.

Latest trend

“I thank (party leader) Kalonzo Musyoka because he has seen the need to include youth and women in leadership.”

“For a long time, women have been neglected but today, here in Machakos, we have an opportunity to have women in top leadership positions,” Mr Mwangangi said during a rally in Katangi.

Katangi Ward Wiper candidate Felix Ngui echoed Mr Mwangangi’s sentiments: “The latest trend is called Machakos Girls and [it] is a school that performs.”

Senator Agnes Kavindu, who is campaigning for re-election, expressed confidence of retaining her seat, saying, she vied against men in the last election and trounced them.