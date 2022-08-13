In Machakos County, women win the top seats

The declaration of Wiper Party’s Wavinya Ndeti as the Machakos governor-elect confirms an all female take over of the county’s top leadership.

Ms Wavinya now joins political party mates senator-elect Agnes Kavindu and Joyce Kamene the Woman representative elect, at the helm of the Machakos county leadership also completing a complete sweep for the Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party.

Ms Wavinya emerged victorious in a tightly contested race against political bigwigs like UDA chair Johnson Muthama and former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita.

In the gubernatorial race, Ms Wavinya garnered 226,609 votes against closest competitor Nzioka Waita of Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) who managed to get 129,181 votes.

UDA chair Johnson Muthama scored 37,980 votes to come in at a distant third.

County Returning Officer Nelly Illongo declared the final tally a few minutes past 2am, while noting a paltry 59.37 voter turnout out of the 687,565 registered voters.

In her victory speech, Ms Wavinya pledged transformation to the people of Machakos County as she takes over running of the county’s budget of around Sh12billion.

“In this election, you voted for action and not politics as usual. We will not work for special interests, parties and individuals but for the people of Machakos,” she said.

This was Ms Wavinya's third shot at the top county job having lost in both 2013 and 2017.

Yet still, her win was not without its share of challenges with hare candidacy having been challenged over validity of her academic credentials. She was cleared with only a few days to the elections.

Ms Wavinya’s victory was confirmed a few hours after former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita conceded victory despite making claims of elections malpractice.

Mr Waita who was running on a Chama Cha Uzalendo Party ticket is set to lose the poll to Wiper Party Candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

“Based on feedback from our agents from the tallying centre we have seen that the results will not go the way we had anticipated. With that regard we wish to take this opportunity to formally concede in this election,” Mr Waita said.

He however alleged irregularities in the poll raging from interference by his opponents to voter bribery.

In the Senate race, Agnes Kavindu Muthama managed to retain her seat garnering 155,883 votes.

Her closest competitor, Ngengele Urbanus Mutunga of ODM got 65606 votes.

Ms Muthama was elected in March 2021 on a Wiper party ticket following the death of Boniface Kabaka.

In the race for the Woman representative to the National Assembly, Kamene Joyce of Wiper Party managed 253,113 votes.

She was followed by Ndunda Ritah Ndunge (Maendeleo Chap Chap) who garnered 93,778 votes.

The election of Wavinya Ndeti and Agnes Kavindu means Machakos County will have women in all three top county seats, as the rise of female representation in the country’s politics continue to rise.

Ms Wavinya has lauded the entrustment of women in politics terming it as a vote of confidence in female leadership.